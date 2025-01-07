Patients are invited to participate in our next patient tele-town hall - all you need is a cell phone!

Do you want to hear about how it's going with the new Federal Electronic Health Record we implemented last year?

Do you know about the most recent changes to how you can log in to your online health care portal?

Or do you just have questions about your care, or your loved one's care, here at Lovell FHCC?

This is a tele-town hall, which means we'll invite patients to participate via a robo-call the day before and right at the start of the town hall. We call a randomized group of current patients - those who have had appointments here in the past two years.

However, if you want to make sure you can participate, please send your phone number to FHCC.Feedback@va.gov.

If you have questions about this town hall, please 224-610-3714.