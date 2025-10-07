Skip to Content

You are viewing this page as a TRICARE beneficiary.

Walk-in Mammograms

Walk-in Mammograms at Lovell FHCC

When:

No event data

Where:

Mammogram Department in Women's Health Clinic, Ambulatory Care Clinic, Bldg. 133EF, 1st floor

3001 Green Bay Road

North Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

Questions? Call 224-610-7647.

NOTE: Your last screening mammogram must be at least 12 months from your previous exam. When you check in, you'll be asked to provide the name of your primary care physician, who will get the results.

Other VA events

Last updated: 