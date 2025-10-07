You are viewing this page as a TRICARE beneficiary.
Walk-in Mammograms
Walk-in Mammograms at Lovell FHCC
When:
Where:
Mammogram Department in Women's Health Clinic, Ambulatory Care Clinic, Bldg. 133EF, 1st floor
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
Questions? Call 224-610-7647.
NOTE: Your last screening mammogram must be at least 12 months from your previous exam. When you check in, you'll be asked to provide the name of your primary care physician, who will get the results.