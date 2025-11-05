You are viewing this page as a TRICARE beneficiary.
Lung Cancer Screening & Health Fair & Great American Smokeout
When:
Where:
Quarterdeck, Bldg. 133EF, Ambulatory Care Clinic entrance
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
Lovell FHCC will hold a Health Fair and Lung Cancer Screening Day at the Quarterdeck, Bldg. 133EF/Ambulatory Care Clinic entrance. Help get the word out to patients 50-80 years old, current smokers or quit in the past 15 years, that free lung cancer screenings are available to them here at Lovell FHCC. A CT screen can save a life.
At the fair, all may pick up materials to help them quit smoking. Same-day lung cancer screenings will be available.