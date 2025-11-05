Lung Cancer Screening & Health Fair & Great American Smokeout

Lovell FHCC will hold a Health Fair and Lung Cancer Screening Day at the Quarterdeck, Bldg. 133EF/Ambulatory Care Clinic entrance. Help get the word out to patients 50-80 years old, current smokers or quit in the past 15 years, that free lung cancer screenings are available to them here at Lovell FHCC. A CT screen can save a life.

At the fair, all may pick up materials to help them quit smoking. Same-day lung cancer screenings will be available.