Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits
You are viewing this page as a TRICARE beneficiary. View this page as a VA beneficiary

Caregiver support

Lovell Federal health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

Connect with a support coordinator

Kristina Naidicz MSW, LCSW

General Caregiver Support Program Coordinator

Lovell Federal health care

Phone: 224-610-2273

Email: Kristina.Naidicz@va.gov

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a Lovell Federal health care caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

  • Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Matching you with services and benefits 
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the North Chicago region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 224-610-2273

Last updated: