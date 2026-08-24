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Cafeteria and retail services

Visitors are welcome to purchase food and meals at our canteen service cafeteria, which is located on the ground floor of Bldg. 133CA. We offer hot and cold entrees, beverages and desserts. Vending machines are available for your convenience 24 hours a day.

Coffee shop

Our Patriot Brew coffee shop is located on the ground floor of Bldg. 133CA. Visitors may select from a variety of pastries, light sandwiches and beverages.

Patriot Brew (Starbucks) Coffee Shop Hours

  • Monday - Friday 6:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Café

Patriot Café Shop Hours

  • Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 2.30 p.m.

Retail store

We offer a full-service retail store with products such as electronics, cosmetics, toiletries and clothing. Items may be purchased tax-free. The retail store is open to patients, staff and caregivers, and is located on the ground floor of Bldg. 133CA, next to the canteen.

Patriot Retail Store Hours

  • Monday - Friday -  7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
  • Sunday 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Barbershop

Visitors are welcome to use our Patriot Barber, located on the first floor of Bldg. 134, near the chapel and pastoral care. For now by appointment only.

Other resources

  • Our Canteens are whole health spaces for patients to connect, relax, share and care for themselves in an environment that is their benefit.

  • Find out what the current sales and promotions are at Veterans Canteen Services!

  • PatriotStoreDirect brings high-quality, name-brand products at tax-free, discounted pricing exclusively to Veterans, their families, caregivers and VA employees

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