Chaplain services

Chaplains act as clinical spiritual counselors who collaborate with healthcare teams to promote healing. They assist with prayer, help individuals explore their sense of purpose and meaning in life, and support overcoming negative thought patterns. Their approach emphasizes building respectful and compassionate relationships, fostering a supportive environment where individuals can give and receive care. Our clinically trained chaplains are available to support both inpatient and outpatient populations.

As interfaith spiritual care providers, our clinical-trained chaplains are endorsed by recognized religious groups and denominations. We offer spiritual support to all patients and their families, regardless of their religious or spiritual beliefs, including those who are religious, spiritual but not religious, or non-religious. We assist with processing grief, trauma, illness, moral injury, and end-of-life concerns. Our focus extends beyond sacramental services; we aim to meet individuals where they are spiritually, respecting their beliefs and preferences without requiring agreement or shared faith.