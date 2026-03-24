Chaplain services
Our healthcare chaplains are committed to providing support to individuals of all faiths and denominations, as well as patients and families seeking non-denominational spiritual care. They are available to listen and offer emotional and spiritual assistance as you navigate complex questions and ethical considerations.
Chaplains act as clinical spiritual counselors who collaborate with healthcare teams to promote healing. They assist with prayer, help individuals explore their sense of purpose and meaning in life, and support overcoming negative thought patterns. Their approach emphasizes building respectful and compassionate relationships, fostering a supportive environment where individuals can give and receive care. Our clinically trained chaplains are available to support both inpatient and outpatient populations.
As interfaith spiritual care providers, our clinical-trained chaplains are endorsed by recognized religious groups and denominations. We offer spiritual support to all patients and their families, regardless of their religious or spiritual beliefs, including those who are religious, spiritual but not religious, or non-religious. We assist with processing grief, trauma, illness, moral injury, and end-of-life concerns. Our focus extends beyond sacramental services; we aim to meet individuals where they are spiritually, respecting their beliefs and preferences without requiring agreement or shared faith.
Mission
Our mission closely aligns with that of our healthcare facility: "Readying Warriors and Caring for Heroes." We strive to achieve this by ensuring availability and fostering strong relationships. Our approach includes addressing spiritual needs and providing support for emotional and psychological healing. We recognize the importance of connection to a higher power or transcendent being. We offer spiritual and religious counseling to patients, their families, and our staff. Our chaplain services are dedicated to promoting dignity, joy, and respect for those who have served and those we serve.
Location
Our office is located on the first floor of Building 134 in Room 189.
Hours of operation
Our chaplain office operates from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and on Sunday. On Saturdays, a chaplain is available to receive calls and address the spiritual and religious needs of our patients.
During after-hours, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. daily, a chaplain is available to respond to calls and provide support for the chaplaincy and spiritual needs of our patients.
Phone number
During office hours, you can reach the chaplain service at the landline number 224-610-3715.
On Saturdays and during after-hours a chaplain is available to respond to calls and address the spiritual and religious needs of our patients at 224-237-6461.
If you contact the chaplaincy regarding the spiritual needs of our patients and are unable to reach a chaplain, please leave a brief message with your name, phone number and a description of your needs. Your call will be returned as soon as possible.
Meditation rooms
We have designated areas within our health care facility that serve as meditation rooms reserved for spiritual healing, personal prayer, reflection, and meditation for our patients and employees. These rooms include the:
- Blessed Sacrament Room 186 in Bldg. 134
- Meditation Room 187 in Bldg. 134
- Meditation rooms located on the second floor of Bldg. 133, Room 2E-103
These spaces have been thoughtfully created to support the spiritual needs of both our patients, stakeholders and employees.
Worship services
Sundays
Protestant service - 9 a.m.
All Faiths Chapel
Building 4, Room 140
Roman Catholic Mass - 10:15 a.m.
All Faiths Chapel
Building 4, Room 140
Monday to Friday
Morning Devotion – 8 a.m.
Building 134, Room 187
Roman Catholic Mass - 11:30 a.m.
Building 134, Room 187
You can attend these services in person, or you have the option to watch them on TV through the local health care facility's Religious Services Channel: Channel 3 DTV for Sunday services and Channel 6 DTV for the daily Mass.
Contact a chaplain
Alexander Inke MA, BCC
Chief chaplain
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Email: alexander.inke@va.gov
Anthony Rajayan MA, BCC
Chaplain
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Email: antony.rajayan@va.gov
Jesse Seun MDiv, BCC-HPC
Chaplain
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Email: jesse.seun@va.gov
Daniel Rivera LT
Chaplain
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Alex Umeana BSc
Advanced medical support assistant
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Email: chuka.umeana@va.gov