Emergency management and preparedness

Make a plan today. Your family may not be together if a disaster strikes, so it is important to know which types of disasters could affect your area. Know how you will contact one another and reconnect if separated. Establish a family meeting place that is familiar and easy to find.

Step 1: Put a plan together by discussing the questions below with your family, friends or household to start your emergency plan

Step 2: Consider specific needs in your household

Step 3: Fill out a family emergency plan

Step 4: Practice your plan with your family/household

Learn more about making a plan.