Patient advocates
Our patient advocates are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates. Patient advocates can be reached through walk-in, a phone call, or secure messaging.
Connect with a patient advocate
Jennifer Olden
Chief experience officer
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Jennifer Corrao
Senior patient advocate
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Heather Lamb
Patient advocate
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Duane Recepcion
Patient advocate
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Collin Cox
Patient advocate
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
The patient advocate office can also be reached by email at FHCCLovellCustomerService1@va.gov but do not send personal information as it is not secure. Instead go through your patient portal for secure messaging or use the walk-in or call-in option.
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights
Healthcare Resolutions
The Healthcare Resolutions program can help resolve clinically complex issues in a private and neutral setting.
Patient issues
Healthcare Resolutions can help resolve issues with health care, such as:
- Dissatisfaction with treatment results or quality of care
- Unexpected/adverse outcomes of care
- Sentinel events
- Medical errors
- Misdiagnosis or delays in diagnosis
- Unexpected death
- Inability to communicate well with providers
Goals
The goals of Healthcare Resolutions are to:
- Resolve complex health care disputes, issues, and concerns at the lowest level, directly and at the earliest opportunity.
- Ensure a fair resolution process for all parties - patients, health care providers, and the military treatment facility.
- Combine patient, family, and provider input into process improvement initiatives and enhance patient-provider partnership in care delivery.
- Promote organizational clarity and integrity, including training providers in disclosure techniques.
- Share any unexpected outcomes of care openly and honestly, including system weaknesses, with patients and families.
- If weaknesses are found, we will change and improve processes and functions. This is consistent with our role as a high-reliability organization.
Guiding principles
- Confidentiality. Your identity is never shared without your permission.
- Neutrality and Impartiality. We do not take sides in a dispute. Healthcare Resolutions aims to achieve the best possible outcome for all.
- Independence. We operate across all levels of the facility and will address any party about issues needing their attention.
- Informality. We use candid and direct problem-solving processes to resolve disputes. Using the Healthcare Resolutions program does not limit your right to pursue formal or legal processes.
How does the Healthcare Resolutions program help resolve issues?
- Conducts informal fact-finding, facilitates open communication between parties, and offers fair and equitable solutions
- Communicates with patients and providers about quality of care issues; may enable mediation sessions with patients and providers
- Negotiates and reasons to analyze situations; recommends appropriate actions for solutions, while ensuring that all parties understand their options and the processes involved
In some cases, our leadership is informed about developing issues, while staying confidential and neutral.
Who can use the Healthcare Resolutions program?
The Healthcare Resolutions program is available to all patients, beneficiaries, next of kin, and health care personnel assigned to the facility. We accept referrals from any beneficiary or staff member experiencing clinically complex patient care issues. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact our office.
Jeanette Frantal
Special Assist for Healthcare Resolutions program
Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE
Phone: