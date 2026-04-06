Ensure DEERS/benefits/address/contact number is up-to-date

Log into https://milconnect.dmdc.osd.mil/milconnect/

Call TriWest 1-888-TRIWEST (874-9378) or go online to https://milconnect.dmdc.osd.mil/milconnect/

Authorization process

Allow 5-7 business days for an authorization to be completed. The authorization will include the authorized provider and contact information, number of visits, and the start and expiration dates authorized.

Beneficiaries will receive referral status notification via text message, email or letter in the mail, depending on how preferences are set on the TriWest portal account. Mailed letters will take 7-10 business days.

If your listed address is incorrect, you will not receive a letter in the mail.

To check on the status of your authorization:

Log into the West Region beneficiary self -service portal or call 1- 888-TRIWEST (874-9378)

Please do not wait more than 14 days to check on the status of your referral.

Scheduling Appointments Outside Military Treating Facility (MTF)

TRICARE Prime beneficiaries are responsible for making sure referrals are approved before seeking care outside the MTF with any provider. If the referral is not approved prior to receiving care, beneficiaries can incur significant out-of-pocket costs.