The MOMS Act

Research shows that breastfeeding provides many health benefits for you and your baby. However, it can also be difficult to manage breastfeeding in today's hurried world. Learning as much as you can before you give birth can help.

Making the decision to breastfeed

When you breastfeed, you give your baby a healthy start that lasts a lifetime. Breastmilk is the perfect food for your baby. Breastfeeding saves lives, money, and time.

Learning to Breastfeed

Breastfeeding may be natural, but it's also a skill that takes practice. Learn what makes a good latch, see different breastfeeding holds, and find out how to tell if your baby is getting enough breastmilk.

Physical and mental health while breastfeeding

Getting rest when possible, eating healthy foods, and taking some time for themselves helps new moms regain energy and strength.

Breastfeeding challenges

Breastfeeding can be challenging enough, but some women experience special challenges, such as breastfeeding multiples or breastfeeding during a breast infection.

Pumping and Storing Breastmilk

Get tips on pumping your milk and storing it safely.

Breastfeeding fact sheet

Here you will find facts, tips and learn about support resources available to you.

Your Guide to Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding can be frustrating and uncomfortable. It may also seem more difficult, especially if your baby was born early or you have certain health problems. The good news is that it can get easier, and support for breastfeeding mothers is available.