The MOMS Act
Pregnancy and the first year after birth can be one of the hardest, loneliest stretches of military life. This campaign exists to make sure you do not go through it without support — connecting you and your family to free, confidential help, trusted resources, and people who truly understand. The Maintaining Our Obligation to Moms who Serve Act of 2024 (The MOMS Act) is congressional legislation to support the mental health of pregnant and postpartum service members, their families, and Veterans during the perinatal period.
Survey
Please take our 5 minute survey.
Your answers help us understand what our patients know about The MOMS Act, what feels approachable, and where the system still has gaps. Responses are anonymous and go directly to the project team. Please explore this page before taking the survey!
What you will be asked:
- Basic non-identifying demographic information
- Awareness of maternal mental health conditions
- Attitudes toward seeking mental health care
- Awareness of maternal mental health resources
- Additional maternal mental health information needs
Resources for women and parents
Preconception health
If you are preparing for pregnancy or trying to conceive, addressing chronic health conditions and identifying risk factors can lead to healthier pregnancies, mothers, and babies.
Check out more information about preconception health.
Fertility Awareness-Based Methods (FABMs) can help you recognize signs of your fertile period and identify underlying health conditions, such as polycystic ovary syndrome and endometriosis.
Learn about FABMs here.
Pregnancy information
Pregnancy
Get answers to all your pregnancy questions and learn what you can do before, during, and after pregnancy to give your baby a heathy start to life.
Stages of Pregnancy
Pregnancy lasts about 40 weeks, counting from the first day of your last normal period. The weeks are grouped into three trimesters. Find out what's happening with you and your baby in these three stages.
Breastfeeding information
Research shows that breastfeeding provides many health benefits for you and your baby. However, it can also be difficult to manage breastfeeding in today's hurried world. Learning as much as you can before you give birth can help.
Making the decision to breastfeed
When you breastfeed, you give your baby a healthy start that lasts a lifetime. Breastmilk is the perfect food for your baby. Breastfeeding saves lives, money, and time.
Learning to Breastfeed
Breastfeeding may be natural, but it's also a skill that takes practice. Learn what makes a good latch, see different breastfeeding holds, and find out how to tell if your baby is getting enough breastmilk.
Physical and mental health while breastfeeding
Getting rest when possible, eating healthy foods, and taking some time for themselves helps new moms regain energy and strength.
Breastfeeding challenges
Breastfeeding can be challenging enough, but some women experience special challenges, such as breastfeeding multiples or breastfeeding during a breast infection.
Pumping and Storing Breastmilk
Get tips on pumping your milk and storing it safely.
Breastfeeding fact sheet
Here you will find facts, tips and learn about support resources available to you.
Your Guide to Breastfeeding
Breastfeeding can be frustrating and uncomfortable. It may also seem more difficult, especially if your baby was born early or you have certain health problems. The good news is that it can get easier, and support for breastfeeding mothers is available.
Nutrition information for infants and toddlers
For the first 6 months of life, feed your baby only breast milk. When breast milk is not available, feed your baby iron-fortified infant formula.
- U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is committed to ensuring the ongoing quality, safety, nutritional adequacy, and resilience of the domestic infant formula supply. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) undertook a nutrient review process and testing for heavy metals and other contaminants. This testing was conducted as part of Operation Stork Speed, FDA's Closer to Zero initiative, and FDA's routine food surveillance work to help ensure safe, reliable, and nutritious infant formula for families across the U.S.
- Read the FDA's Infant Formula Product Testing Results.
Continue breastfeeding as long as mutually desired by mother and child for 2 years or beyond. If feeding or supplementing your baby with infant formula, stop feeding your baby infant formula at 12 months of age and give them whole milk.
- At 12 months of age, replace baby infant formula with whole milk.
- At about 6 months of age, infants may begin to have solid foods. It is crucial to continue breastfeeding or formula feeding while solids are introduced. Breastmilk or infant formula continues to be the main source of nutrition for your infant up to 12 months of age.
For more information, check out our Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
Mental health resources for mothers
New and pregnant mothers can face many challenges to their mental health, including postpartum depression (PPD) and pregnancy complications.
PPD is a common mental health condition that affects about 1 in 8 women.
Get help for PPD now. Call 1-833-TLC-MAMA for 24/7 free confidential support for pregnant and new moms.
If you or a loved one is struggling, call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Early Head Start
Early Head Start serves low-income pregnant women and new mothers. Programs provide structured, individualized prenatal services that typically include:
- Health and prenatal education: Information on fetal development, recommended prenatal care practices, warning signs in pregnancy, and strategies for reducing health risks.
- Nutrition and diet support: Guidance on healthy eating during pregnancy, weight gain recommendations, food safety, and referrals to Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program (WIC) or nutrition counseling when needed.
- Parenting and childbirth education: Evidence-based classes and homebased instruction on labor and delivery, newborn care, breastfeeding, safe sleep, early bonding, and responsive caregiving.
- Maternal mental health support: Screening for depression and anxiety, stress reduction strategies, and referrals to behavioral health providers.
- Home visiting: Regular visits that help expectant parents prepare their home environment, understand infant cues and build early attachment before birth.
- Care coordination: Assistance accessing prenatal care, insurance, dental care, substance use treatment, or other community services that influence maternal and infant health.
Additional resources
Substance use
Infections
Health conditions
Additional exposures
Questions?
Kristal Smith LCDR, MSN, RN, NC, USN
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) student
Lovell Federal health care
Email: kristal.smith@usuhs.edu
Lindsay Moen LT, BSN, RN, NC, USN
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) student
Lovell Federal health care
Email: lindsay.moen@usuhs.edu
Phyo Myo LT, BSN, RN, NC, USN
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) student
Lovell Federal health care
Email: phyo.myo@usuhs.edu