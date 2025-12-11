Skip to Content

Virtual Education Center

The Defense Health Agency’s Virtual Education Center (VEC) is an online educational platform with more than 50,000 resources.

Our resources cover 60 medical topics, including:

  • Health and wellness information
  • Clinic-specific resources
  • Videos, handouts, and links to additional health resources
  • Training materials, how-to videos, and step-by-step instructions

The Virtual Education Center puts the power in your hands to research health topics before you talk to your provider.
Get informed. Ask the right questions. Make the best decisions about your health.

How does it work?

You can log in from any mobile device. It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3 …

  1. Go to https://vec.health.mil/ and agree to the terms.
  2. Log in with your Common Access Card or DS Logon. If you don’t already have a DS Logon, you’ll need to set it up.
  3. Explore and learn!

Search topics, create personalized dashboards, and quickly find information sent to you directly from your providers.

Need help?

Contact the VEC team.

  • The Virtual Education Center (VEC) is the most comprehensive and reliable resource for health wellness education for all beneficiaries.

  • The VEC is a free online resource that provides you with accurate, up-to-date health information.  With VEC, you can find trusted information about your health conditions, treatment options, and wellness tips whenever you need it.

