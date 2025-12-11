Our resources cover 60 medical topics, including:

Health and wellness information

Clinic-specific resources

Videos, handouts, and links to additional health resources

Training materials, how-to videos, and step-by-step instructions

The Virtual Education Center puts the power in your hands to research health topics before you talk to your provider.

Get informed. Ask the right questions. Make the best decisions about your health.

How does it work?

You can log in from any mobile device. It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3 …

Go to https://vec.health.mil/ and agree to the terms. Log in with your Common Access Card or DS Logon. If you don’t already have a DS Logon, you’ll need to set it up. Explore and learn!

Search topics, create personalized dashboards, and quickly find information sent to you directly from your providers.

Need help?

Contact the VEC team.