Women centered care

Recruit walk-in contraception clinic

Get your contraceptive care in one place: the recruit walk-in contraception clinic.

All beneficiaries, regardless of gender identity, are eligible for care and counseling at walk-in contraceptive clinics and can receive education on safe sexual practices, contraceptives, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) prevention and treatment.

Services offered

Offers female recruits education from a medical provider and same-day access to receive:

Nexplanon arm implant

IUD

Birth control pills

Skin patch

Vaginal ring

Depo-Provera injection

How it works

The clinic offers female recruits education from a medical provider and same-day access to receive. Recruits already on contraception may come to the clinic to switch methods, replace methods or just to have their questions answered. No appointment necessary! Offered at USS Red Rover Building 1523 in the female wellness department. Call 224-610-8559 for questions.

Check in time is 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. If you arrive after you will have to come back the next day.

Contraception is effective in: