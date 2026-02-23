Women centered care
We support the health, welfare, and dignity of female TRICARE beneficiaries and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. We offer services at both our women's health clinic and primary care clinic. A women care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Maria DeLeon MSN, RN
Women Veteran program manager
Lovell Federal health care
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care
Our women's health program offers female TRICARE beneficiaries and their families comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
Be sure to get early and regular prenatal care to ensure you have a healthy pregnancy. You should also get recommended breast cancer, cervical cancer, and bone density screenings.
Prenatal clinic
Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Primary Care Women’s PACT
Monday 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tuesday - Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Walk-in for pregnancy testing during clinic hours
Recruit walk-in contraception clinic
Get your contraceptive care in one place: the recruit walk-in contraception clinic.
All beneficiaries, regardless of gender identity, are eligible for care and counseling at walk-in contraceptive clinics and can receive education on safe sexual practices, contraceptives, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) prevention and treatment.
Services offered
Offers female recruits education from a medical provider and same-day access to receive:
- Nexplanon arm implant
- IUD
- Birth control pills
- Skin patch
- Vaginal ring
- Depo-Provera injection
How it works
The clinic offers female recruits education from a medical provider and same-day access to receive. Recruits already on contraception may come to the clinic to switch methods, replace methods or just to have their questions answered. No appointment necessary! Offered at USS Red Rover Building 1523 in the female wellness department. Call 224-610-8559 for questions.
Check in time is 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. If you arrive after you will have to come back the next day.
Contraception is effective in:
- Preventing pregnancy
- Reducing period pain and bleeding
- Regulating or stopping periods
- Improving hormonal acne
TRICARE covered services
TRICARE covers many women’s health services, including screening, preventive, and reproductive care. TRICARE covers well-woman exams annually for women under age 65 with no cost-share or copayment. TRICARE offers coverage for many women’s health services, including:
- Well-Woman exam
- Reproductive health services
For women who are age 65 and older and using TRICARE For Life, you can still get women’s preventive screenings. Get more information about these and other TRICARE covered services at: https://tricare.mil/coveredservices/isitcovered/.