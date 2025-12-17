You are viewing this page as a TRICARE beneficiary.
Shuttle service
All times listed are departure times (the time the bus will leave that stop). Please be prompt to avoid missing the bus. These times are approximate due to circumstances we cannot control.
Due to the reopening of the Blue Canopy parking lot on December 15, 2025, transportation will be returning to our normal scheduling for both the on-campus, on-demand shuttle and the Metra train shuttle.
On-campus shuttle service
The on-campus shuttle bus(route bus) runs on an as-needed basis Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.
To schedule transport from one part of the campus to another, call 224-610-3502 (or dial ext. 63502) and relay your desired pick up and drop off times. The shuttle will only pick up and drop off at the existing shuttle stops which are:
- Lot G
- Lot T
- Heroes Harbor (Green Homes 201, 202, 205, 206)
- Bldg. 7, 9, 11, 66, 131, 133EF and 135
- South entrance garage
- Blue canopy entrance
The shuttle will arrive at your location as soon as available. Please allow up to 30 minutes for pick-up due to busier times.
Fisher House shuttle service
The Fisher house shuttle runs Monday through Saturday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Sundays between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
To schedule transport call 224-610-3502 (or dial ext. 63502) Monday through Friday. Call 1-224-235-0809 on Saturdays and Sundays.
The shuttle will arrive at your location as soon as available. Please allow up to 15 minutes for pick-up.
Train shuttle route schedule
*Marked as same bus for both trains
We will do a 4:57 p.m. pickup at the 133 loading dock going to the East side weekdays.
These times are approximate due to situations out of our control such as weather and traffic.
This Metra Pilot schedule is a temporary schedule until further notice.
We will now be picking up and dropping off at both the East and West sides of the train depending on the time of day. Please see the last column to find out which side the bus will drop off and pick up on. All times listed are departure times (the time the bus leaves the stop). Please be prompt to avoid missing the bus.