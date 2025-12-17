Skip to Content

Shuttle service

All times listed are departure times (the time the bus will leave that stop). Please be prompt to avoid missing the bus. These times are approximate due to circumstances we cannot control.

Due to the reopening of the Blue Canopy parking lot on December 15, 2025, transportation will be returning to our normal scheduling for both the on-campus, on-demand shuttle and the Metra train shuttle.

On-campus shuttle service

The on-campus shuttle bus(route bus) runs on an as-needed basis Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. 

To schedule transport from one part of the campus to another, call 224-610-3502 (or dial ext. 63502) and relay your desired pick up and drop off times. The shuttle will only pick up and drop off at the existing shuttle stops which are: 

  • Lot G
  • Lot T
  • Heroes Harbor (Green Homes 201, 202, 205, 206)
  • Bldg. 7, 9, 11, 66, 131, 133EF and 135
  • South entrance garage
  • Blue canopy entrance

The shuttle will arrive at your location as soon as available. Please allow up to 30 minutes for pick-up due to busier times.

Fisher House shuttle service

The Fisher house shuttle runs Monday through Saturday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Sundays between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. 

To schedule transport call 224-610-3502 (or dial ext. 63502) Monday through Friday. Call 1-224-235-0809 on Saturdays and Sundays.

The shuttle will arrive at your location as soon as available. Please allow up to 15 minutes for pick-up.

Train shuttle route schedule

Train Times and Pick up time Stati on Side Destination Pick up 133 Pick up 131 Pick up Lot T Drop off Lot T Drop off 131 Drop off 133 Picked up on 6:43 West Kenosha 6:51 6:53 Closed West 6:37 East Chicago 6:47 6:49 Closed East 7:07 East Chicago Closed 6:53 6:55 7:15 7:17 Closed East 7:37 East Chicago Closed 7:27 7:29 7:48 7:50 Closed East 7:34 West Waukegan Closed 7:25 7:27 7:41 7:43 Closed West 8:37* East Chicago Closed 8:27 8:29 8:51 8:53 Closed East 8:43* West Waukegan Closed 8:27 8:29 8:51 8:53 Closed West 9:37* East Chicago Closed 9:27 9:52 Closed East 9:43* West Waukegan Closed 9:27 9:52 Closed West 11:37* East Chicago Closed 11:27 11:51 Closed East 11:43* West Waukegan Closed 11:27 11:51 Closed West 12:37* East Chicago Closed 12:27 12:51 Closed East 12:43* West Waukegan Closed 12:27 12:51 Closed West 1:37* East Chicago Closed 1:27 1:51 Closed East 1:43* West Waukegan Closed 1:27 1:51 Closed West 2:37* East Chicago Closed 2:27 2:51 Closed East 2:43* West Waukegan Closed 2:27 2:51 Closed West 3:07 East Chicago Closed 2:53 2:55 3:12 3:15 Closed East 3:31 West Waukegan Closed 3:21 3:23 3:39 3:42 Closed West 4:07 East Chicago Closed 3:57 3:59 4:18 4:20 Closed West 4:37 East Chicago Closed 4:22 4:24 4:37 - drop off only 4:37 - drop off only 4:37 - drop off only 5:01 West Kenosha Closed 4:49 4:51 5:12 5:14 5:16 West 5:07 East Chicago 4:57 at 133 dock 4:57 at 133 dock 4:57 at 133 dock 5:07 drop off only 5:07 drop off only 5:07 drop off only East

*Marked as same bus for both trains

We will do a 4:57 p.m. pickup at the 133 loading dock going to the East side weekdays.

These times are approximate due to situations out of our control such as weather and traffic.

This Metra Pilot schedule is a temporary schedule until further notice.

We will now be picking up and dropping off at both the East and West sides of the train depending on the time of day. Please see the last column to find out which side the bus will drop off and pick up on. All times listed are departure times (the time the bus leaves the stop). Please be prompt to avoid missing the bus.

