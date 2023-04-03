Family practice
Our mission is to provide TRICARE beneficiaries with high-quality, comprehensive, patient-centered healthcare in an empathetic, efficient and professional manner.
General information
TRICARE online secure messaging
Want to connect online to your Medical Home Port? It’s easy to get started. Visit the Tricare Online Secure Messaging website.
Services
- Health guidance for patients with appropriate anticipatory guidance, prevention (i.e. immunization) and screening measures.
- Assessment, diagnosis and management of acute and chronic conditions.
- Healthy lifestyle promotion for our patients and their families by educating on nutrition and exercise.
- After-hours care to families through 24/7 availability of providers by phone and Saturday clinic hours to ensure maximum accessibility.
- Lactation consultation services for nursing mothers to help with breastfeeding techniques and support.
Parking
Our patient parking garage is located in the northwest corner of our West Campus. For your convenience, the second deck has parking spots specifically designated for families with small children.