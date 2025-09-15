You are viewing this page as a TRICARE beneficiary.
Fisher House
Fisher House is a free, hospitality lodging program that offers a warm, compassionate environment providing families a “home away from home” while their loved one is receiving care at Lovell FHCC or at a local hospital authorized by the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). A family’s love is always the best medicine. When a loved one is injured or ill, Fisher House unites families and relieves the financial and emotional strain of being away from home.
Fisher House at Lovell FHCC was built by the Fisher House Foundation and gifted to the VA upon completion in 2025. There is no charge to stay at the Fisher House.
Each eligible family will be allowed one private guest suite to share, with a maximum occupancy of four people.
Address:
Fisher House at Lovell FHCC
3200 Meridian Ave.
North Chicago, IL 60088
Rules and regulations
Fisher House features 16 fully furnished family guest suites, each with a private bedroom and bathroom. Each guest suite also offers cable TV and Wi-Fi is available throughout the house. All bed linens and towels are provided.
The house features a fully stocked gourmet kitchen, spacious dining room, modern laundry room and common living areas for families to use during their stay.
How does someone get referred for the Fisher House?
Individuals requesting a Fisher House stay must have a referral placed in the patient’s electronic health record the patient’s social worker or nurse case manager.
Reservations are based on eligibility criteria being met and room availability. Rooms are assigned on a first come, first serve basis and a referral is a request and does not guarantee a room reservation.
Who can stay at the Fisher House?
Fisher House welcomes guests who:
- Have a Veteran or Active Duty service member who is undergoing an episode of care at Lovell FHCC or are receiving care at a local hospital authorized by the Veterans Health Administration (VHA)
- Live 50 miles or more away or have a 2-hour commute from the Fisher House
- Are actively engaged in the Veteran’s or Active Duty service member’s treatment plan
- Are medically stable and able to stay in a non-medical unsupervised setting
- Are willing and able to abide by all house guidelines and regulations including: prohibition of smoking, weapons, alcohol or drug use and be willing to clean up after themselves
- No animals are permitted in the Fisher House with the exception of service dogs
Children are welcome at the Fisher House but must always be supervised by the parent/guardian checked in as a guest.
Fisher House manager
Kimberly Skorupa
Fisher House manager
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Email: kimberly.skorupa@va.gov