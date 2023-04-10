Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits
You are viewing this page as a TRICARE beneficiary. View this page as a VA beneficiary

Internal Medicine

Welcome to the Captain James A Lovell Federal Health Care Center’s Internal Medicine Clinic. Our mission is to provide high-quality, comprehensive, patient-centered healthcare to TRICARE beneficiaries ages 18 years and older in an empathetic, efficient and professional manner.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Services

  • Health guidance for patients with appropriate anticipatory guidance, prevention (i.e. immunization), and screening measures
  • Assessment, diagnosis and management of acute and chronic conditions
  • Healthy lifestyle promotion for our patients and their families by educating on nutrition and exercise
  • After-hours care through 24/7 availability of providers by phone to ensure maximum accessibility

TRICARE Online Secure Messaging

Want to connect online to your Medical Home Port? It’s easy to get started. Visit the Tricare Online Secure Messaging website.

Parking

Our patient parking garage is located in the northwest corner of our West Campus. For your convenience, the second deck has parking spots specifically designated for families with small children.

Last updated: