Pediatrics

First, register your baby in our computer system by calling 224-610-4226 or 224-610-1238. This is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding federal holidays. After normal workings hours (and on weekends) please call 224-610-1463.

Then, set up your baby’s first appointment in the Pediatric Clinic by calling 800-491-4501. This is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding federal holidays.

Obtain a proof-of-birth letter. This will be given to you before you leave the hospital (upon request) and can be used in place of the birth certificate to register the baby in the Defense Eligibility Enrollment Reporting System (DEERS).

Request the official birth certificate. A request to the Bureau of Vital Statistics for the original birth certificate can take 3 to 5 weeks to process. The Birth Registrar will give you the forms before you leave the hospital.