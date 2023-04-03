Pediatrics
Our mission is to provide high-quality, comprehensive, and family-centered healthcare to military-dependent children from infancy to 18 years of age in an empathetic, efficient and professional manner.
There are no walk-in sick call hours. With our improved access to care, please call the appointment line at 800-444-5445.
General information
TRICARE online secure messaging
Want to connect online to your Medical Home Port? It’s easy to get started. Visit the Tricare Online Secure Messaging website.
Services
We offer many services for our pediatric patients:
- Health supervision of infants, children and adolescents with appropriate anticipatory guidance, preventive (e.g., immunizations) and screening measures.
- Assessment, diagnosis and management of acute and chronic pediatric conditions.
- Healthy lifestyle promotion for our patients and their parents by educating on nutrition, dental health, as well as personal and child safety.
- Encouragement of reading through the federally-funded “Reach Out and Read” program, which provides an age-appropriate book to patients at every well child check-up.
- Supporting the children of deployed parents by providing resources and services to caregivers during this uniquely stressful period.
- After-hours care to families through 24/7 availability of providers by phone and Saturday clinic hours to ensure maximum accessibility.
- Lactation consultation services for nursing mothers to help with breastfeeding techniques and support.
Parking
Our Patient Parking Garage (4) is located in the northwest corner of our campus. For your convenience, the second deck has parking spots specifically designated for families with small children.
New parent instructions for registering baby
Before discharge
First, register your baby in our computer system by calling 224-610-4226 or 224-610-1238. This is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding federal holidays. After normal workings hours (and on weekends) please call 224-610-1463.
Then, set up your baby’s first appointment in the Pediatric Clinic by calling 800-491-4501. This is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding federal holidays.
Obtain a proof-of-birth letter. This will be given to you before you leave the hospital (upon request) and can be used in place of the birth certificate to register the baby in the Defense Eligibility Enrollment Reporting System (DEERS).
Request the official birth certificate. A request to the Bureau of Vital Statistics for the original birth certificate can take 3 to 5 weeks to process. The Birth Registrar will give you the forms before you leave the hospital.
After discharge
Register your baby in DEERS. This can be done by the sponsor, or the other parent with a Power of Attorney, at Personnel Support Detachment (PSD) located at Great Lakes Naval Station (315A Bronson Ave, Building 2C; open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding federal holidays). The birth certificate or proof-of-birth letter is required. The sponsor is also responsible to ensure the baby is added to the service member’s personnel Record (Pg. 2).
Choose a pediatric provider. Depending upon where you live and the availability of providers, your new baby’s doctor may be with either a military treatment facility or with a civilian practice. TRICARE can help you find a provider and will assist you with the enrollment process. TRICARE EAST’s number is 1-800-941-4501.
Enroll your baby in TRICARE Prime. All newborns are covered under Prime for the first 60 days, provided that one additional family member is already in Prime. If the baby is not registered in DEERS and enrolled in Prime during the first 60 days, then on the 61st day TRICARE claims will start processing as TRICARE Select (formally called Standard). Using TRICARE Select will result in out-of-pocket expenses for deductibles and co-payments