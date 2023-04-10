Skip to Content
Veterans justice outreach

The Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) program is a unique, voluntary program designed for individuals who have served in the United States military and have become involved in the criminal justice system.

The VJO program involves a close relationship between the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center and the court system. The VJO Program also provides intensive case management, as needed, for justice-involved Veterans.

For assistance, a Veteran or Active Duty service member may call their private attorney, public defender and/or the Lovell FHCC at 224-610-1444.

Our VJO office is located at 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, IL, 60064 at building 66, room 119, and is open weekdays (excluding federal holidays) from 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

