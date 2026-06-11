Captain Afarin is a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and received his Bachelor of Science with honors from Hope College in Biochemistry/Chemistry. Commissioned in 1998, he earned his Doctor of Medicine from Indiana University School of Medicine in 2002. He completed his Radiology residency as Academic Chief Resident at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth in 2012. He is board certified Radiologist, is a certified Physician Executive, and holds an academic appointment as an Assistant Professor of Radiology/Radiological Sciences.

Captain Afarin assumed the duties of Deputy Commanding Officer, Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC), and Deputy Director, Hawaii Market in July 2024. TAMC is the largest military treatment facility in the Pacific Basin with a 181-bed capacity and a premier teaching medical center with graduate medical education programs in 20 medical specialties and subspecialties.

Prior to his current assignment CAPT Afarin was the Executive Officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore and Deputy Director, Naval Health Clinic Lemoore in August 2022. Naval Health Clinic Lemoore supports the largest master jet base, home to the F35 Joint Strike Fighter program, and the “Top Gun” school in Fallon, Nevada. He also served as the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Medical Informatics Officer at Naval Health Clinic Annapolis in support of the Brigade of Midshipmen at United States Naval Academy and three other Branch Health Clinics. CAPT Afarin has also served in several other leadership positions at military treatment facilities. From 2018-2019, he served as Director of Clinical Support Services and prior to that interim Chief Medical Officer and Vice Chair of the Medical Executive Committee at Naval Hospital Bremerton from 2016-2018. While from 2004-2008, he served as Department Head Subbase Bangor and oversaw their EMS department. From 2005-2006, he deployed with the Army as an individual augmentee in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Farah, Afghanistan simultaneously serving as a General Medical Officer and S1 Officer. In summer of 2003 CAPT Afarin reported to his first duty station with the Marines at Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan as the General Medical Officer for 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Force Service Support Group. Follow on tour was to Bangor, Washington in support of the submarine community.

Captain Afarin’s military decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal (4), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (2), the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Fleet Marine Force Ribbon, The Order of Military Medical Merit, and various service awards.