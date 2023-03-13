Captain Chad McKenzie is a native of Bellefontaine, Ohio. He attended the University of Toledo, graduating in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy and was commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy Medical Service Corps. McKenzie’s first assignment was the National Naval Medical Center where he served in various pharmacy clinical practice and logistics roles. In 1999, McKenzie reported to U.S. Naval Hospital Keflavik, Iceland as the Pharmacy Department Head and subsequently served in both pharmacy and hospital leadership roles at a variety of overseas and stateside naval medical facilities. McKenzie gained operational leadership experience in 2010 while deployed as the Pharmacy Mentor to the Afghan National Army under NATO Training Mission Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

In 2015 McKenzie was assigned to the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery where he served as both Assistant Deputy Chief of BUMED for Information Management and technology, and Director of Communications and Change Management for Information Management and Technology.

From June 2017 through June 2018, McKenzie served as the Officer in Charge, Branch Health Clinic Diego Garcia where he led the delivery of primary care and emergency medical services in support of U.S. and British military forces operating in and around the British Indian Ocean Territory. McKenzie most recently served as the Executive Officer, Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland. In June 2020, he took command of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Naples, Italy and simultaneously filled a Defense Health Agency role as MTF Director of U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, Italy, the largest naval hospital in Europe.

Captain McKenzie holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree through Idaho State University, Executive Master of Business Administration from the Naval Postgraduate School, a Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College and is board-certified in pharmacotherapy by the Board of Pharmaceutical Specialties. He is the recipient of the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, four Meritorious Service Medals, and five Navy Commendation medals in addition to unit, service, and campaign awards.