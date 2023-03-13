He previously served as the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital. Dr. Oken started his VA career in 2018 as a Physiatrist and Deputy Chief of Staff at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital after working in the private sector as an Executive Leader at Northwestern Medicine/Marianjoy and Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare. He has overseen the Office of Community Care, including transitions and expansions after the Mission Act implemented on June 6, 2019. He is the internal and external Mission Act Executive Sponsor, Executive sponsor of EHRM/Cerner, and Executive Sponsor to the Referral Coordination Initiative, which oversees the consult process, ensuring that Veterans are offered all available choices when considering their care options, whether face-to-face, via VA Video Connect, over the telephone, or through a community partner. He was Acting Chief of Staff at Hines for 16 months guiding the clinical care through the most difficult times of the COVID Pandemic. He received his Doctor of Medicine through University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago, completed his internship in Internal medicine at Northwestern University, and residency at the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago. He is board certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Medicine with subspecialty certification in Pain medicine as well as Spinal Cord medicine.