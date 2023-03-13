Kathleen Kennedy

In this role she has direct full-line authority and responsibility for Strategic Planning, Voluntary Service, Communications, Emergency Management, Patient Advocate/Customer Service, Staff Experience and Pastoral Services. Ms. Kennedy also has oversight, and provides operational support to the Veteran Canteen Service.

Ms. Kennedy has managed the implementation of the Defense Medical Logistics Standard Supply system at the FHCC since May 2018 and continues these responsibilities of supply chain modernization in her new role. Ms. Kennedy serves as the primary liaison for the FHCC Advisory Board, managing communications and strategic initiatives with stakeholders from the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 12, the Department of the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Defense Health Agency.

Ms. Kennedy is a member of the Shared Resources Working Group, representing the field for VHA. Ms. Kennedy is certified in Change Management through the National Center for Organizational Development (NCOD) Prosci model.

Prior to becoming the Assistant Director at the FHCC, Ms. Kennedy served as the Special Assistant to the Deputy Undersecretary for Healthcare Operations and Management. She served two years as the Executive Assistant to the Network Director in VISN 12 and has completed two rotations at VA Central Office.

Ms. Kennedy earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at Nazareth College, Rochester, NY and a Master’s in Health Care Administration from Cornell University, Ithaca, NY. Ms. Kennedy began her career in the VA as an administrative fellow at the FHCC. Ms. Kennedy received a commendation from the Secretary of Veterans Affairs in 2017 for her leadership in the initiative to provide emergency mental health care services to Veterans with an Other Than Honorable discharge.