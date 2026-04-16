Michele Cuvala Hogan is a senior healthcare executive with more than two decades of leadership across the Veterans Health Administration.

Michele Cuvala Hogan, MS, MT(ASCP)SBBcm, is a senior healthcare executive with more than two decades of leadership across the Veterans Health Administration, spanning clinical laboratory operations, research administration, and network‑level strategic management. She currently serves as the Executive Assistant to the VISN 12 Network Director, where she advises on clinical and operational initiatives affecting eight medical centers and their satellites while coordinating high‑stakes engagements with VHA Central Office, congressional stakeholders, and interagency partners, including the Department of Defense.

Ms. Hogan was recently appointed as Acting Associate Director of Resources at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, providing executive leadership for essential support and resource functions that ensure high‑quality, integrated care for Veterans, service members, and their families. She previously provided Administrative Director support for Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, overseeing multi‑site clinical and anatomic pathology operations, multimillion‑dollar budgets, enterprise contracting, and compliance with CAP, TJC, CLIA, AABB, OSHA, and federal regulatory standards across multiple Level 1 and Level 2 facilities.

Throughout her career, Ms. Hogan has led complex initiatives of VISN‑wide and national significance, including implementation of ePerformance, SOP modernization, major laboratory operations improvements, and activities supporting the Electronic Health Record Modernization program. She is recognized for her ability to translate policy into operational action, stabilize high‑complexity service lines, and bring structure and clarity to multi‑facility operations. Her strengths include performance improvement, risk mitigation, regulatory governance, enterprise communications, and unifying diverse stakeholders around mission‑critical goals.

Ms. Hogan holds a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from Rosalind Franklin University and a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign. She is certified as a Medical Technologist and Specialist in Blood Banking through the American Society for Clinical Pathology. 1

Known for her collaborative, solutions‑oriented leadership style, Michele is sought after for her ability to guide complex organizations through change, strengthen operational resilience, and drive system‑level improvements that advance the federal healthcare mission.