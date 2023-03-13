Veronica Brittenum

Command Master Chief Brittenum was appointed Command Master Chief on April 19, 2021, serving as the senior enlisted leader of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Great Lakes, the command for all Navy personnel working at Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center’s main hospital and clinics.

Master Chief Brittenum is a native of Memphis, Tennessee where she graduated from Whitehaven High School in 1986. She enlisted in the United States Navy and reported to Recruit Training Command, Orlando, Florida in March of 1993. Immediately upon completion of basic training, she attended Hospital Corpsman “A” School in Great Lakes, Illinois. Her first assignment was at Naval Hospital Millington in Millington, Tennessee.

Her shore assignments include National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland, Navy Personnel Command, Millington, Tennessee, and Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois where she served as a Recruit Division Commander and earned the Distinguished Leadership Award and her Master Training Specialist certification. She also served as the Senior Enlisted Leader for Naval Branch Health Clinic Belle Chasse, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Her sea tours include Fleet Surgical Team One, San Diego, California where she completed two deployments in the Western Pacific and earned her Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist and Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist qualifications. In June 2011, she returned to San Diego where she had the distinction of being the first crew member, Plank Owner, and Health Services Department Leading Chief Petty Officer onboard USS SOMERSET (LPD 25).

A member of Class 169 (Green), she attended the Senior Enlisted Academy Resident Course where she graduated as the Honor Graduate and received the City of Newport Academic Excellence Award and the Surface Navy Association Military Heritage Award. She is also a graduate of the Command Master Chief course, class 184.

In April 2018, Master Chief Brittenum reported aboard Strike Fighter Squadron ONE THREE SEVEN, Lemoore, California and assumed the duties as Command Master Chief. She is currently assigned as the Command Master Chief of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Great lakes, IL.

Her personal awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (six awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (four awards), and various campaign, personal, and unit citations.