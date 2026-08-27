Jobs and careers

Apply for a job at the Lovell Federal health care

When you are ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They are your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. It is important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.

If you are a health care professional interested in working at our facility, contact our nurse recruiter at 847-688-1900, ext. 63053.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you are a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you are seeking Veterans’ preference.