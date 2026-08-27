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Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at Captain James A. Lovell Federal Healthcare Center, where you will become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is more than a career. It is a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you work to improve the lives of Veterans and their families.
Apply for a job at the Lovell Federal health care
When you are ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They are your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. It is important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
If you are a health care professional interested in working at our facility, contact our nurse recruiter at 847-688-1900, ext. 63053.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you are a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you are seeking Veterans’ preference.
Applications and forms
Applying for a job can be confusing. Let us help you.
We have different application forms depending on the position you are interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Download 10-2850 - Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors
- Download 10-2850C - Application for Associated Health Occupations
- Download 10-2850D - Application for Health Professions Trainees
- Download OF-306 - Declaration for Federal Employment form
- Download SF 15 - Application for 10-point Veterans Preference
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs. You can search by either location or keywords.
Check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in the North Chicago area.
Contact us
Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Human Resources
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, IL 60064-3048
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Email: visn_12_hr_fhcc_sbu@va.gov