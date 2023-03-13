Patient Tele-Town Hall: Evanston CBOC

Our monthly Tele-Town Hall will be focused on information from the Evanston CBOC and questions from patients.

Tuesday, February 21, at 11 a.m. - Our monthly Tele-Town Hall will be focused on information from the Evanston CBOC and questions from patients. Although, the Tele-Town Hall in February is focused on information from the Evanston CBOC, the event is still open to all patients who would like to ask a question of leadership.

For our Tele-Town Halls, we call you! A small sample size of our patient populations will be called to participate in this event. If you would like to sign up to participate, or opt out of this event or future events, send an email with your phone number to FHCC.Feedback@va.gov.