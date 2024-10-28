Skip to Content

Veteran patients at Lovell FHCC will now use the My VA Health patient portal to manage their health care online.

You can receive assistance with the My VA Health patient portal by contacting at 888-444-6982 or 888-444-MYVA.

Learn more about the new My VA Health patient portal.

Lung Cancer Screening Event

November is Lung Cancer Screening Month. On Nov. 12, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Lovell FHCC will host its Great American Smokeout & Lung Cancer Screening Health Fair.

When:

Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Bldg. 133, 1st floor, Quarterdeck

3001 Green Bay Road

North Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

Attend the event for same-day cancer screenings, tobacco cessation information and support and Whole Health resources.

This event is open to all.

