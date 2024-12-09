Skip to Content

Veteran patients at Lovell FHCC will now use the My VA Health patient portal to manage their health care online.

You can receive assistance with the My VA Health patient portal by contacting at 888-444-6982 or 888-444-MYVA.

Learn more about the new My VA Health patient portal.

Women Veterans Virtual Focus Group

When:

Mon. Dec 16, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Women Veterans we want to hear from you! You are invited to join our virtual Women Veterans Focus Group and provide your input on the services here at Lovell FHCC, or the services you need.

If you would like to participate (via Teams), call RN Maria DeLeon, Acting Women Veterans Program Manager, 224-610-8125, or email maria.deleon2@va.gov. Even if you can't join the focus group, we welcome your feedback!

 


 

