Women Veterans Virtual Focus Group
When:
Mon. Dec 16, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Women Veterans we want to hear from you! You are invited to join our virtual Women Veterans Focus Group and provide your input on the services here at Lovell FHCC, or the services you need.
If you would like to participate (via Teams), call RN Maria DeLeon, Acting Women Veterans Program Manager, 224-610-8125, or email maria.deleon2@va.gov. Even if you can't join the focus group, we welcome your feedback!