Whole Health: Wellness Wonderland 2025

Join the Integrated Wellness Department to explore the Circle of Health and learn about services to promote wellbeing!

Eight tables will represent Whole Health by showcasing each component of the Circle of Health at this event. Tables will focus on Power of the Mind, Moving the Body, Surroundings, Personal Development, Food and Drink, Recharge, Relationships and Spirit and Soul. Staff will provide handouts, demonstrations, verbal information and connect with patients and staff.

Join the Integrated Wellness Department to explore the Circle of Health and learn about services to promote wellbeing!