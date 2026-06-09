Women Veteran Focus Group

If you're a woman Veteran we'd like to know about your health care needs. We're seeking women Veterans who receive care at Lovell FHCC's main hospital of our CBOCs.

If you're a woman Veteran we'd like to know about your health care needs. We're seeking women Veterans who receive care at Lovell FHCC's main hospital of our CBOCs.

If you are interested in participating, please contact: Maria Deleon RN, Women Veteran Program Manager at 224-610-8125 or Maria.Deleon2@va.gov. It will be posted on the MS Teams platform.