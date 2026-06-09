Women Veteran Focus Group
If you're a woman Veteran we'd like to know about your health care needs. We're seeking women Veterans who receive care at Lovell FHCC's main hospital of our CBOCs.
When:
Mon. Jun 15, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
If you're a woman Veteran we'd like to know about your health care needs. We're seeking women Veterans who receive care at Lovell FHCC's main hospital of our CBOCs.
If you are interested in participating, please contact: Maria Deleon RN, Women Veteran Program Manager at 224-610-8125 or Maria.Deleon2@va.gov. It will be posted on the MS Teams platform.