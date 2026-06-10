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Caregiver Support Program: Caregiver and Family Resource Fair

The Caregiver Support program provides support and services for family caregivers of Veterans. We promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans. Come to our resource fair to learn about our services and learn about other community resources!

When:

Wed. Jul 15, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Building 133 Room 2A-117

3001 Green Bay Road

North Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

The Caregiver Support program provides support and services for family caregivers of Veterans. We promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans. Come to our resource fair to learn about our services and learn about other community resources!

Vendors include:

  • Veterans Path to Hope
  • Evanston Vet Center
  • Age Guide
  • Elderwerks
  • The Alzheimer’s Association
  • Wounded Warrior
  • Northshore Senior Center
  • Elizabeth Dole Foundation
  • National MS Society
  • Waukegan Township Senior Center

Other VA events

Last updated: 