Caregiver Support Program: Caregiver and Family Resource Fair
The Caregiver Support program provides support and services for family caregivers of Veterans. We promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans. Come to our resource fair to learn about our services and learn about other community resources!
When:
Wed. Jul 15, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Building 133 Room 2A-117
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
The Caregiver Support program provides support and services for family caregivers of Veterans. We promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans. Come to our resource fair to learn about our services and learn about other community resources!
Vendors include:
- Veterans Path to Hope
- Evanston Vet Center
- Age Guide
- Elderwerks
- The Alzheimer’s Association
- Wounded Warrior
- Northshore Senior Center
- Elizabeth Dole Foundation
- National MS Society
- Waukegan Township Senior Center