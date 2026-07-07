TRICARE West Brief: An Overview of Your TRICARE Benefit in the U.S.

New to TRICARE? Do you have questions about TRICARE and do you understand the different plans? You are invited to learn more about your TRICARE insurance benefit from TRIWEST representatives during this monthly briefing at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center.

New to TRICARE? Do you have questions about TRICARE and do you understand the different plans? You are invited to learn more about your TRICARE insurance benefit from TRIWEST representatives during this monthly briefing at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center.

We advise you to park in Lot T, take a short walk down the hill (under an overhead walkway), and enter Bldg. 4 through the Education Center of Excellence.

Or, from the main Bldg. 133EF valet parking entrance, ask the information desk volunteers or Quarterdeck Sailors for directions to the auditorium through the indoor tramway.