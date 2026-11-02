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Lovell FHCC International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day
Service Members, Veterans, Suicide Prevention
When:
Fri. Nov 20, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Bldg. 4, Room 161
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
Join us for a day of healing, support, and connection for those impacted by suicide loss. Lovell FHCC is proud to host this event for the first time, welcoming Service Members, Veterans, their families, and the general public. Come together with our community to honor those we have lost and support one another.