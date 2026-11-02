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Lovell FHCC International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Poster reads "Honoring Loved Ones. Finding Hope Together." with blue text and purple floral design.

Service Members, Veterans, Suicide Prevention

When:

Fri. Nov 20, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Bldg. 4, Room 161

3001 Green Bay Road

North Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

Join us for a day of healing, support, and connection for those impacted by suicide loss. Lovell FHCC is proud to host this event for the first time, welcoming Service Members, Veterans, their families, and the general public. Come together with our community to honor those we have lost and support one another.

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