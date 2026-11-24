100 Years of Caring for Heroes
When:
Tue. Dec 1, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Bldg. 133EF, Quarterdeck
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
Join us to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the North Chicago VA Medical Center (NCVAMC), a proud part of our facility’s history. From its beginnings in 1926 to today’s Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, our mission of serving Veterans has continued to evolve. Please join us as we honor a century of service and the legacy that continues today.