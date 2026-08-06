Veteran Care Coordinators

Policies and practices to know

The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Visitation: A partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, and significant others.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Documentation in medical records: Lovell FHCC maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation and sexual behavior just like any other private health information.