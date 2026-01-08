Lovell FHCC Landlord Appreciation Event Jan. 12 will recognize landlords who house at-risk Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

January 6, 2026

North Chicago, IL - Jan. 12 in North Chicago, the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center will recognize and thank local landlords who provide much-needed housing to homeless Veterans, and Veterans at risk of becoming homeless.

Additionally, prospective landlords who are interested in housing Veterans are invited to attend to learn how they can help.

The Lovell FHCC Homeless Veterans Program, in collaboration with Lake County community partners, is a local leader in the ongoing effort to ensure no Veteran is homeless. In fiscal year 2025, Lovell FHCC housed 125 Veterans. That number is included in the 51,936 Veterans permanently housed by the Department of Veterans Affairs across the country.

Every day, Lovell FHCC/VA staff, and committed community partners, help Veterans find permanent housing – such as apartments or houses to rent or own – often with subsidies to help make the housing more affordable. Lovell FHCC cannot address Veteran homelessness without landlords who have a unique opportunity to give back to those who have served their country and deserve to have a place to call home. Housing Veterans can lead to life-changing health, social and socioeconomic outcomes for them and their families.

WHO: Landlords who currently work with Lovell FHCC to house Veterans and those who are interested in housing Veterans

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 12, 2026

WHERE: Room 161, Education Center of Excellence (Bldg. 4), Lovell FHCC main campus, 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, Ill.

LEARN MORE: To learn more about how to become a landlord for Veterans, and the benefits of doing so, go to https://www.va.gov/homeless/landlords.asp.