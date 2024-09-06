Lovell FHCC to hold in-person patient town hall at McHenry County College Sept. 17

PRESS RELEASE

September 6, 2024

North Chicago , IL — Lovell Federal Health Care Center will hold an in-person patient town hall at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 17, at McHenry County College.

The town hall is co-sponsored by the McHenry County College chapter of the Student Veterans of America, and by the Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County, which is providing refreshments beginning at 6 p.m.

Veterans, their families, and supporters are invited to attend to get VA health care and benefits questions answered by Lovell FHCC leaders, including Lovell FHCC Director Dr. Robert Buckley.

“We’re looking forward to this chance to directly talk with our McHenry Community Based Outpatient Clinic patients,” Buckley said. “We hope to see, in person, existing patients as well as those who haven’t yet signed up for benefits and want to know more.”

Lovell FHCC leaders will answer questions on many topics, including PACT Act updates. The PACT Act helps provide a generation of Veterans, and their survivors, with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve. It expanded eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and Post 9/11 eras. Learn more at VA.gov/PACT, or call 800-MyVA411.

Representatives from Lovell FHCC Eligibility Office and from the Veterans Benefits Administration will be on hand as well, during and after the town hall. A recording of the town hall will be posted on the Lovell FHCC Facebook page.

WHAT: Lovell FHCC in-person Patient Town Hall

WHEN: 6:30 p.m., Sept. 17; Attendees encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. for refreshments

WHERE: Building A, Bersted Lecture Hall, Room A240; Refreshments available in Room A242, next door. McHenry County College is located at 8900 US Hwy 14, Crystal Lake, IL.

PARKING: Park in Lot C and enter Bldg. A on main floor to go to Bersted Hall and Room A242.