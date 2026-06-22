Lovell FHCC to hold June 27 Resource Fair for Veterans from Lake, McHenry and northern Cook counties in Illinois and Kenosha County in Wisconsin

PRESS RELEASE

June 8, 2026

North Chicago, IL - The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center will host a Freedom 250 Veterans Resource Fair from 1–4 p.m., June 27 in North Chicago.

This free event brings together federal, state, and community partners to support Veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. Attendees can learn about health care and other services at Lovell FHCC, including VA health care enrollment, benefits counseling, mental health resources, housing assistance, employment support, and a wide range of additional Veteran services.

Additionally, the Veterans Benefits Administration and other external organizations such as the Evanston Vet Center, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans Path to Hope and others will be represented. The area Mobile Vet Center will be on site as well.

No registration is required. Attendees will have opportunities to speak one-on-one with resource providers; complete toxic exposure, audiology and other health screenings; enroll in VA and Lovell FHCC health care; learn about community programs and receive assistance with VA benefits applications. The Suicide Prevention Program will give away free gunlocks. The Whole Health Program will hand out aromatherapy stickers and promote the wide range of integrative wellness offerings available for Veterans. Additionally there will be refreshments.

“Our Freedom 250 Veterans Resource Fair reflects our ongoing mission to reach as many Veterans as possible across Northeast Illinois and Southeast Wisconsin,” said Dr. Robert Buckley, director of the Lovell Federal Health Care Center. “We want Veterans to know what they are eligible for and how they can get the support, care, and benefits they’ve earned through their service to their country — and this event helps us provide those resources in one place.”

What: Lovell FHCC Freedom 250 Veterans Resource Fair

When: 1–4 p.m., June 27

Where: Bourke Hall, Building 4, Lovell FHCC, 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, Ill.

Directions: Follow event signs from the gate at Buckley Road and Lewis Avenue and park in Lot T. Walk down small hill to the Education Center of Excellence entrance and follow signs.

For more information: Contact Jayna Legg, jayna.legg@va.gov, 224-610-3132, or Trevor Seela, trevor.seela@va.gov, 224-436-2276.