North Chicago, Kenosha VA facilities to hold Saturday flu shot clinics for Veterans, military retirees and military family members

PRESS RELEASE

October 9, 2025

North Chicago, IL - The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center is offering flu vaccination clinics during the month of October.

Influenza is highly contagious and can affect anyone. It is especially harmful to the elderly, children and people with health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, as well as those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women, people over 50, health care personnel and caregivers are also encouraged to get flu shots.

Veterans are encouraged to get their annual flu vaccination. The flu vaccine is safe, effective and decreases the possibility of hospitalization.

WHO: Eligible Veterans, military retirees and military family members are encouraged to get flu shots (see below information for Department of War/TRICARE beneficiaries).

WHEN: Oct. 9 – 25, 2025

WHERE: See below for clinic locations and hours of operation.

McHenry VA Clinic 3715 Municipal Drive McHenry, IL 60050- 5483

Wednesdays & Fridays in Oct. and Oct. 9

1 – 3 p.m. 4 – 6 p.m.

Walk-in availability for CBOC patients.

Appointments available through Primary Care.

To schedule, call 224-610- 2447.

Evanston VA Clinic 1942 Dempster Street Evanston, IL 60202- 1016

Wednesdays & Fridays in Oct. and Oct. 9 & 16

1 – 3 p.m. 4 – 6 p.m.

Walk-in availability for CBOC patients.

Appointments available through Primary Care.

To schedule, call 224-610- 2447.

Kenosha VA Clinic 8207 22nd Avenue Kenosha, WI 53143- 6206

Fridays in Oct. and Oct. 9 and Oct. 18

8 – 11:30 a.m. 2 – 6 p.m. 8 a.m. – Noon

Walk-in availability for CBOC patients.

Appointments available through Primary Care.

To schedule, call 224-610- 2447

Lovell FHCC – Main Campus (North Chicago) Immunizations Clinic 3001 Green Bay Road North Chicago, IL 60064-3048

Weekdays in Oct. 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Walk-in availability for Dept. of War/TRICARE beneficiaries in the Imms Clinic, 1st Floor, Bldg. 133EF. Appointments also available.

To schedule, call 224-610-7844.

Lovell FHCC – Main Campus (North Chicago) 3001 Green Bay Road North Chicago, IL 60064-3048

Oct. 18 8 a.m. - Noon

Walk-in availability for VHA-enrolled Veterans in Primary Care, Bldg. 133. |

Walk-in availability open to active-duty military families, military retirees (Dept. of War/TRICARE beneficiaries) in Imms Clinic, 1st Floor, Bldg. 133EF. Lovell FHCC

North Chicago Campus Ambulatory Care Clinic Building 133EF 3001 Green Bay Road North Chicago, IL

Oct. 25 8 a.m. – Noon

Walk-in availability open to active-duty military families, military retirees (Dept. of War/TRICARE beneficiaries) in Imms Clinic, 1st Floor, Bldg. 133EF. (Active duty personnel should get their vaccinations through their commands for proper tracking and command compliance.)

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Veterans enrolled for care at Lovell FHCC or another VA medical center qualify for free flu shots. Non-enrolled Veterans may register for care at Lovell FHCC by going to Register For Care | Lovell Federal Health Care - TRICARE | Veterans Affairs (va.gov) and completing an Application for Health Care Benefits, which can be submitted electronically, by mail or in person at Lovell FHCC. For questions, contact Eligibility at 224-610-3747.

Veteran patients may also get their flu shots during regular Primary Care and Women’s Health appointments at Lovell FHCC. To schedule, call 224-610-2447. Walk-ins are also welcome from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Women’s Health and Primary Care.

For Department of War/TRICARE patients who find it more convenient to go to the local pharmacy, please see below: