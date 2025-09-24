Veteran artists, performers and writers invited to enter annual Lovell Federal Health Center Veterans Creative Arts Festival

PRESS RELEASE

September 3, 2025

North Chicago, IL - The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center (FHCC) is seeking submissions for its 2025 Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

The festival highlights the artwork, creative writing, and musical talents of area Veterans, and this year will be virtual only.

Veterans enrolled for care at any of Lovell FHCC’s clinics or the main hospital may enter in art, music, dance and writing categories. Art categories are painting; sculpture; drawing; photography; wood, leather and model kits, and pottery. Performance categories include dance (including wheelchair dance), drama (also comedy), solo and group vocal and instrumental acts, vocal original compositions, and special recognition. Veterans also may submit creative writing to include essays, poetry, and short stories. There will be no creative writing readings this year.

Registration week for all categories is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, Sept. 8-12, in Bldg. 131, Room 101 (Activity Room), on Lovell FHCC’s North Chicago campus. Artists and creative writers will drop off their submissions during this time (or in some cases, artwork may be submitted digitally). The art show will be available for viewing online after entry week. Musicians and performers are asked to video themselves and enter three-minute videos to the link provided during registration. Those unable to video themselves for whatever reason are asked to contact Music Therapist Elizabeth LaCombe to arrange a time to be videoed at Lovell FHCC.

Questions should be directed to CAF coordinators Art Therapist Tricia Stewart, tricia.stewart@va.gov, 224-235-2280, and Music Therapist Elizabeth LaCombe, Elizabeth.lacombe@va.gov, 224-336-0021.

The CAF gives veterans a chance to participate in creative self-expression in art and performance and gain recognition. Top finishers in Lovell FHCC’s event may be eligible to advance to the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.