Emergency management and preparedness
Emergency preparedness resources to assist patients before, during and after a local emergency.
Prepare for an emergency
Learn more about how to prepare for, keep safe during, and respond to emergencies. Get emergency alerts and figure out where you would go if you and your family needed to evacuate. Make sure your family has a plan and practice it often. Learn more about disasters and emergencies.
Make a plan
Make a plan today. Your family may not be together if a disaster strikes, so it is important to know which types of disasters could affect your area. Know how you will contact one another and reconnect if separated. Establish a family meeting place that is familiar and easy to find.
Step 1: Put a plan together by discussing the questions below with your family, friends or household to start your emergency plan
Step 2: Consider specific needs in your household
Step 3: Fill out a family emergency plan
Step 4: Practice your plan with your family/household
Make a kit
After an emergency, you may need to survive on your own for several days. Being prepared means having your own food or water and other supplies to last for the first 72 hours. A disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency.
Health information card
An emergency health information card communicates to first responders what they need to know about you if they find you unconscious, incoherent or if they need to quickly help you evacuate. An emergency health information card should contain information about any disabilities, medications, any equipment you use, allergies, communication difficulties you may have, preferred treatment and medical providers, and emergency contacts.
Print the emergency health information card located below and complete it with a permanent ink pen. Make multiple copies of the card to keep in emergency supply kits, car, wallet or purse, wheelchair pack, etc.
Emergency alerts
When emergencies strike, officials will use timely and reliable systems to alert you. Learn about different warning alerts you can get and how to get them.
Watch out for alerts and storm severity
Part of preparing for a storm or a tornado is understanding the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast products, especially the Winter Storm Severity Index. Look out for:
- Storm surge warning: The danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the shoreline somewhere within the specified area, generally within 30 hours.
- Extreme wind warning: Extreme sustained winds of a major hurricane (115 mph or greater), usually associated with the eyewall, are expected to begin within an hour. Take immediate shelter in the interior portion of a well-built structure.
People with disabilities
Disability intersects every demographic group—there are people with disabilities of all ages, races, genders or national origin. Disabilities can impact a person in a variety of ways—both visible and invisible. For people with disabilities and their families, it is important to consider individual circumstances and needs to effectively prepare for emergencies and disasters.
Learn more about how to prepare people with disabilities for an emergency.
Older adults
As an older adult, you may have specific needs after a disaster. Use the information on this page to assess your needs and take simple, low-cost steps that help you get better prepared:
- Assess your needs
- Create a plan
- Engage your network.
Pets and animals
Your pets are an important member of your family, so they need to be included in your family’s emergency plan. To prepare for the unexpected follow these tips with your pets in mind:
- Make a plan
- Build an emergency kit
- Stay informed
Learn more about how to prepare for your pets in a disaster.
Winter weather
Severe weather can happen anytime, especially in the Midwest. Severe weather can include hazardous conditions produced by thunderstorms, including damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail, flooding and flash flooding, and winter storms associated with freezing rain, sleet, snow and strong winds.
Stay safe before, during and after a storm by paying attention to winter alerts, hazard warnings, snowfall and other messaging.
Learn more about how to get ready for winter weather.
Learn where to find warming centers in Lake County, Illinois.
Winter safety kit for your vehicle
Build an emergency supply kit for your vehicle to prepare for winter weather. You never know when you will encounter winter weather or an emergency road closure. We advise keeping these items in your vehicle:
- Cell phone charger
- First aid kit
- Jumper cables
- Spare tire
- Flares
- Full tank of gas
- Sand or kitty litter
- Tow rope
- Blankets
- Snow shovel and brush
- Flashlight
- Water and non-perishable snacks
- Mittens, hat, boots and warm clothes
Stay off the roads during hazardous winter weather whenever possible. If you absolutely have to venture out, be sure to have emergency supplies in your vehicle, and that your mobile phone is fully charged -- it could become your lifeline if disaster should strike.
How to spot frostbite or hypothermia
Victims of frostbite are often unaware because frozen tissue is numb. Look for these signs and symptoms:
- Redness or pain in any skin area may be the first sign of frostbite
- A white or yellowish skin area
- Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy
- Numbness
Hypothermia often occurs at very cold temperatures but can occur at cool temperatures (above 40 degrees Fahrenheit ), if a person is wet (from rain, sweat or cold water) and becomes chilled. Look for these signs and symptoms:
- Adults
- Shivering
- Exhaustion
- Confusion
- Fumbling hands
- Memory loss
- Slurred speech
- Drowsiness
- Infants
- Bright red, cold skin
- Very low energy
If a person's temperature is below 95 degree Fahrenheit get medical attention immediately.
Tornadoes
Tornadoes are violently rotating columns of air that extend from a thunderstorm to the ground. Tornadoes can destroy buildings, flip cars, and create deadly flying debris.
Illinois had the highest number of recorded tornadoes in the country last year, beating out states like Texas and Oklahoma that traditionally top the nation. The historical average in Illinois is 54 tornadoes per year. Learn how to prepare.
During a tornado
Pay close attention to changing weather conditions in your area. If you know thunderstorms are expected, stay tuned to local radio and TV stations or an NOAA weather radio for further weather information. Some tornadoes strike rapidly without time for a tornado warning. The following weather signs may mean that a tornado is approaching:
- A dark or green-colored sky
- A large, dark, low-lying cloud
- Large hail
- A loud roar that sounds like a freight train
If you notice any of these conditions, take cover immediately, and keep tuned to local radio and TV stations or to a NOAA weather radio or check the internet.
Know when to shelter
Falling and flying debris causes most deaths and injuries during a tornado. Although there is no completely safe place during a tornado, some locations are much safer than others.
- Go to the basement or an inside room without windows on the lowest floor (bathroom, closet, center hallway).
- If possible, avoid sheltering in a room with windows.
- For added protection get under something sturdy (a heavy table or workbench). Cover your body with a blanket, sleeping bag or mattress. Protect your head with anything available.
- Do not stay in a mobile home.
Summer heat
There is hot, and then there is Chicago summer hot! Extreme heat is a period of high heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees for at least two to three days. In extreme heat your body works extra hard to maintain a normal temperature, which can lead to death. Extreme heat is responsible for the highest number of annual deaths among all weather-related hazards.
Learn about extreme heat and how to stay safe.
Power outages
Extended power outages can impact the whole family and the whole community. Severe weather can down power lines and demand for air conditioning in the summer can lead to blackouts. Learn how to plan for an extended loss of power.
National, federal, state and local resources
National/federal
- CDC natural disasters and severe weather
- CDC: emergency preparedness and response
- Disaster Assistance Improvement Program (DAIP)
- Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Natural Disasters and Weather Emergencies
- FEMA Newsroom
- FEMA Mobile Applications and Messaging
- Food & Drug Administration Emergency Preparedness and Response
- Ready.Gov Disasters & Emergencies Resource
- Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response
- U.S. Department of Homeland Security
- USA.gov Disasters and Emergencies
General weather
Illinois resources
- Preparedness at illinois.gov
- Ready Illinois
- Safe2Help Illinois
- Keep Cool Illinois - Locate cooling centers
- Warming Centers Illinois
Lake County
- Emergency preparedness information - Lake County, IL
- Extreme weather preparedness - Lake County, IL
- Lake County road closures and construction
Cook County
McHenry County
Wisconsin resources
Get involved
Volunteer and donate
During a disaster response, affected communities depend heavily on local and national volunteer organizations to provide trained volunteers and much-needed donated supplies. Get involved today by donating to or volunteering with a reputable organization.
- Volunteer to respond to disasters and help your community
- Join a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program and get trained on basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations
Learn more about how to volunteer and donate.
Train and educate
You could help save countless lives by taking simple actions to prepare your community or organization for a disaster before one strikes. Local public safety departments and emergency managers offer free trainings and education tools to train yourself and others on the best ways to prepare for, respond to, and recover from a disaster or emergency.