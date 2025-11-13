Addiction and substance use care

Programming includes evidence-based interventions such as:

Motivational interviewing

Motivational enhancement therapy

Seeking safety

12-Step facilitation

Contingency management

Relapse prevention from a cognitive behavioral perspective

Anger management

Acceptance and commitment therapy

Along with population-specific groups for combat trauma survivors and those with PTSD and substance-use disorders.

Residential program

The residential component offers a structured, supportive housing environment with an average stay of 35 days, focusing on individualized treatment plans.

Our five week substance-use disorder (SUD) programming includes:

Group therapy

Psychiatry

Counseling

Intensive outpatient program (IOP)

Outpatient services are available based on clinical need or personal circumstances and use similar groups and classes as the residential program.

Our eight week SUD programming includes:

Group therapy

Case management services

Modes of treatment include in-person, virtual or hybrid options to meet your therapeutic needs.

Aftercare

This is our 13 week SUD maintenance programming after completing the five week residential SUD treatment. Modes of treatment include in-person, virtual or hybrid options to meet the patient's needs. It can include group therapy and access to other services offered in residential setting.

Consultative services

Consultation services connect patients to acute psychiatry, medical units, and addiction treatment program services.

An interdisciplinary treatment team provides triage, crisis management, risk assessment, psychological and addiction assessment, spiritual assessment, psychotherapy, psychoeducation, treatment planning, aftercare, and care coordination: