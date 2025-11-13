Addiction and substance use care
We provide services to Veterans with substance-use and co-occurring disorders to help them function independently and reintegrate into the community. The program includes residential, outpatient, aftercare, and consultative services.
Programming includes evidence-based interventions such as:
- Motivational interviewing
- Motivational enhancement therapy
- Seeking safety
- 12-Step facilitation
- Contingency management
- Relapse prevention from a cognitive behavioral perspective
- Anger management
- Acceptance and commitment therapy
Along with population-specific groups for combat trauma survivors and those with PTSD and substance-use disorders.
Residential program
The residential component offers a structured, supportive housing environment with an average stay of 35 days, focusing on individualized treatment plans.
Our five week substance-use disorder (SUD) programming includes:
- Group therapy
- Psychiatry
- Counseling
Intensive outpatient program (IOP)
Outpatient services are available based on clinical need or personal circumstances and use similar groups and classes as the residential program.
Our eight week SUD programming includes:
- Group therapy
- Case management services
Modes of treatment include in-person, virtual or hybrid options to meet your therapeutic needs.
Aftercare
This is our 13 week SUD maintenance programming after completing the five week residential SUD treatment. Modes of treatment include in-person, virtual or hybrid options to meet the patient's needs. It can include group therapy and access to other services offered in residential setting.
Consultative services
Consultation services connect patients to acute psychiatry, medical units, and addiction treatment program services.
An interdisciplinary treatment team provides triage, crisis management, risk assessment, psychological and addiction assessment, spiritual assessment, psychotherapy, psychoeducation, treatment planning, aftercare, and care coordination:
- Psychiatrists
- Nursing staff
- Psychologists
- Social workers
- Addiction therapists
- Vocational rehabilitation therapists
- Recreation therapists
- Peer support specialists