Audiology and speech

What is it?

Retirees can obtain hearing aids at significant savings through the RACHAP program. Retiree pays the government price for the hearing aids they wish to purchase. Two hearing aids can usually be purchased for less than $2,000. Exact costs are variable and subject to change at any time without notice.

Who’s eligible?

Military retirees from active duty, Guard, and Reserve units who have hearing loss and/or tinnitus are eligible to participate in this program. Retired Commissioned Officers of the US Public Health Service are also eligible for this program at military treatment facilities, under certain conditions.

The FHCC offers the RACHAP program only to:

Military retirees who live within a 75 mile radius of the FHCC

As of April 13, 2018, dependents of military retirees who live within a 75 mile radius of the FHCC

Military retirees who previously received hearing aids form NHCGL or the FHCC using the RACHAP program

How to get an appointment?

All retirees need to register at the facility, before trying to book an appointment. Registration must be done in person, or by mailing in the completed and signed new privacy policy. NOTE: This cannot be done over the phone. Please call about any forms.

Two appointments will be needed. The first appointment is for the hearing evaluation and will be scheduled for 60 minutes. The second appointment is for the Hearing Aid selection. This appointment is a 30 minute appointment. Every effort will be made to make these appointments on the same day.

Other Information:

The closest clinic could be located hundreds of miles away from your home. The costs to travel for this program need to be considered versus the availability of an audiologist in your local community to assist you with repairs, warranty repairs, re-programming, etc.

Not every medical facility is able to provide this program. Care of active duty members takes precedent at all Military Treatment Facilities.

Facilities may discontinue this program for any reason without notice.

Payment is expected at time of ordering and is sent directly to the manufacturer. Please bring valid credit card or check at the time of the Hearing Aid selection.

This program is not a TRICARE benefit.