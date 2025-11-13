Beneficiary travel
VA travel pay reimbursement pays eligible Veterans and caregivers back for mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments. Find out if you’re eligible and how to file a claim.
Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
Process your beneficiary travel reimbursement claims online via BTSSS.
What is the Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)?
The Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS) replaces the existing legacy BT module with a modern cloud based Dynamics 365 solution. This provides an tool for Veterans and caregivers to submit and track their beneficiary travel claims for reimbursement. BTSSS also provides capabilities for beneficiaries to receive payments by electronic funds transfer.
Access BTSS through Access VA.
What should I do as a first-time user?
To file your first claim with BTSSS:
- Sign up or update your direct deposit information with VA if appropriate.
- Either upgrade to a Premium MyHealtheVet account, create an ID.me account or sign up for a Level 2 DoD DS-Logon account.
- Log in to BTSSS and create a profile. Be sure to add your direct deposit account information.
For more tips and instructions on how to use BTSSS, watch our six-video playlist.
Am I eligible?
VA offers two types of travel benefits under the Beneficiary Travel Program:
- General health care travel
- Special mode transportation
As a Veteran, you may be eligible for one or both. If you meet the criteria below, you may be eligible if you:
- Have a service-connected rating of 30% or more
- Are traveling for treatment of a service-connected condition
- Receive a VA pension or your income does not exceed the maximum annual VA pension
- Are traveling for a scheduled compensation or pension exam
- Have vision impairment, spinal cord injury or disorder, double or multiple amputation, or are enrolled in VA rehab programs
What are the benefits of BTSS?
- Access 24 hours a day, every day
- Fast payments
- Direct deposit
- Track claims at any time
Why use BTSSS instead of filing a paper form?
BTSSS is an online, self-reporting system that eliminates delays created by paper forms and kiosks. An updated profile is required to file a claim online and to process previously submitted kiosk and paper claims. Filing travel claims electronically with BTSSS and using direct deposit is the fastest way for us to reimburse you.
Do I have to use BTSSS to file a claim?
No, but it is strongly encouraged. Eligible Veterans and caregivers can also file VA Form 10-3542 to request travel reimbursement.
BTSSS is strongly encouraged because:
- Combining electronic filing with direct deposit is the fastest way to be reimbursed
- BTSSS provides an easy way to check the status of a travel claim
- BTSSS is a self-adjudicating system, meaning once your account is set up properly and all your information is verified, a self-submitted claim means you are paid within 3-5 days, regardless of any paper backlog the Beneficiary Travel Office may be experiencing
- When a Veteran files a paper claim, the Beneficiary Travel Team must manually load and process that claim in BTSSS for the Veteran, leading to backlogs and increasing the wait time to be paid
How to access BTSSS video guides
- Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) introduction
- How to access BTSSS and create your login
- How to set up direct deposit and access BTSSS
- How to submit a travel reimbursement claim for a VA facility appointment
- How to submit a travel reimbursement claim for a non-VA facility
- How to check the status of your travel reimbursement claim
Contact us for help
Our travel office can be reached by calling 224-610-5511 or 224-610-5512. Our office location is in Bldg. 133 in Room 1D-255 at our North Chicago location. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For additional help, call VA's Beneficiary Travel toll-free call center at 855-574-7292. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Lisa Murphy
PACT Act care coordinator
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Email: Lisa.Murphy@va.gov
Velma Johnson
PACT Act care coordinator
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Email: Velma.Johnson@va.gov
Elena Rogel-Lopez
Transportation assistant
Lovell Federal health care
Email: Elena.Rogel-Lopez@va.gov