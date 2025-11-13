Our travel office can be reached by calling 224-610-5511 or 224-610-5512. Our office location is in Bldg. 133 in Room 1D-255 at our North Chicago location. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For additional help, call VA's Beneficiary Travel toll-free call center at 855-574-7292. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.