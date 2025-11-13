Chaplain services

Our chaplain office operates from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and on Sunday. On Saturdays, a chaplain is available to receive calls and address the spiritual and religious needs of our patients.

During after-hours, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. daily, a chaplain is available to respond to calls and provide support for the chaplaincy and spiritual needs of our patients.