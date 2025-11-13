Chaplain services
Our health care chaplains are dedicated to serving individuals of all faiths and denominations, as well as patients and families seeking non-denominational support. They are available to listen and provide spiritual and emotional assistance as you navigate challenging questions and ethical dilemmas.
Chaplains serve as clinical spiritual counselors who collaborate with others to facilitate healing. They guide individuals in prayer, help uncover the meaning and purpose in life, and assist in overcoming negative thoughts. Their approach focuses on building relationships in a respectful and compassionate manner, fostering an environment where individuals can both love and be loved in return. Our clinical trained chaplains are readily available to support both inpatient and outpatient.
Mission
Our mission is closely aligned with that of our health care facility, "Readying Warriors and Caring for Heroes." We achieve this by addressing spiritual needs and offering support for emotional and psychological healing. We emphasize the importance of connection with a higher power or transcendent being. We provide spiritual and religious counseling to Veterans, Active-Duty personnel, their families, and our employees.
Location
Our office is located on the first floor of Building 134, in Room 116.
Hours of operation
Our chaplain office operates from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and on Sunday. On Saturdays, a chaplain is available to receive calls and address the spiritual and religious needs of our patients.
During after-hours, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. daily, a chaplain is available to respond to calls and provide support for the chaplaincy and spiritual needs of our patients.
Phone number
During office hours, you can reach the chaplain service at the landline number 224-610-3715.
On Saturdays and during after-hours a chaplain is available to respond to calls and address the spiritual and religious needs of our patients at 224-237-6461.
If you contact the chaplaincy regarding the spiritual needs of our patients and are unable to reach a chaplain, please leave a brief message with your name, phone number and a description of your needs. Your call will be returned as soon as possible.
Meditation rooms
We have designated areas within our health care facility that serve as meditation rooms reserved for spiritual healing, personal prayer, reflection, and meditation for our patients and employees. These rooms include the:
- Blessed Sacrament Room 116 in Bldg. 134
- Meditation Room C115 in Bldg. 134
- Meditation rooms located on the second floor of Bldg. 133, Room 2E-103
These spaces have been thoughtfully created to support the spiritual needs of both our patients, stakeholders and employees
Worship services
Sundays
Protestant service - 9 a.m.
All Faiths Chapel
Building 4, Room 140
Roman Catholic Mass - 10:15 a.m.
All Faiths Chapel
Building 4, Room 140
Monday to Friday
Roman Catholic Mass - 11:30 a.m.
Building 134, Room C115
You can attend these services in person or you have the option to watch them on TV through the local health care facility's Religious Services Channel: Channel 3 DTV for Sunday services and Channel 6 DTV for the daily Mass.
Contact a chaplain
Alexander Inke MA, BCC
Chief chaplain
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Email: alexander.inke@va.gov
Anthony Rajayan MA, BCC
Chaplain
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Email: antony.rajayan@va.gov
Jesse Seun MDiv, BCC-HPC
Chaplain
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Daniel Rivera LT
Chaplain
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Alex Umeana BSc
Advanced medical support assistant
Lovell Federal health care
Phone: