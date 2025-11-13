Immunizations
We are now offering influenza (flu) vaccines for Veterans enrolled in VA care. Getting vaccine shots protects you, your family, and your community. Find your closest facility in the schedule below!
Flu (influenza)
Veterans registered at Lovell FHCC and using their Veterans benefits can be seen at the following campus locations for the flu (influenza) vaccine:
CHAMP VA benefits
Champ VA Veterans under the age of 65 can be seen in primary care or women’s health per the instructions above.
Champ VA Veterans over the age of 65 should find a provider in the community. Go to Find VA Locations on the VA's website. Select “Community Pharmacies” in the Facility Type drop-down menu to find an in-network pharmacy by zip code.
Other immunizations
Patients who need other vaccines should contact their primary care provider for more information about vaccination locations and availability.
Flu information
Flu shots in your community
No-cost flu vaccines are also available at retail pharmacies and urgent care locations. Find an in-network community care provider by choosing a location in the drop-down menu of the VA Locator.
Eligible Veterans can choose from one of nearly 70,000 in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care/walk-in locations to get their flu shot.
The provider must be part of VA’s community care network:
- Retail pharmacies include most supermarket and local pharmacies
- Many urgent care locations offer walk-in care
- Call ahead to see if a pharmacy participates in the VA flu shot program
- If you receive a flu shot from a non-network provider, you may be liable for the cost of the vaccine.
Who can get a flu shot at a community provider?
You are eligible to receive a flu shot at an in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location if:
- You are enrolled in the VA health care system AND
- You received care from a VA provider or an in-network community care provider within the past 24 months.
How do I know if I am eligible?
- Call 800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411)
- Select option 1 (urgent care information)
- Select option 3 (urgent care information)
- Select option 1 (check urgent care eligibility)
The system will verify your eligibility for the community urgent care benefit, which includes the flu vaccination.
- Or call your local VA facility
- Your state may have age and health-related restrictions.
NOTE: Family members and beneficiaries are not eligible.
Where can I get a no-cost flu shot?
To locate a VA medical facility, in-network urgent care, or retail pharmacy near you, use the VA Locator.
Here’s how:
- Enter the city, state, or postal ZIP code for your location
- Choose a facility type from the drop-down menu:
- Select VA health for VA medical center locations
- Select Urgent Care, for “All in-network urgent care”
- Select Community pharmacies (in VA’s network)
- Click search
- Choose a provider
Before you go:
- Call to ensure the urgent care provider or retail pharmacy offers the no-cost flu shot benefit and the vaccine type you are seeking (some flu vaccines are for people aged 65 and older)
- Bring the billing information flyer (print it or take a screenshot on your phone)
When you arrive:
- Tell the provider you are a Veteran enrolled in VA health care
- Tell them you would like to receive the flu shot paid for by VA
- Show your government-issued ID and the billing information flyer. (Print, take a screenshot, or pull up this page at time of vaccine.)
- There is no cost to you if your visit is only for a flu shot
- You should not pay a copay if you only get a flu shot
- For assistance with in-network community flu shots, call 877-881-7618, or your local VA medical facility
Who updates my medical records?
The community provider will send your flu shot vaccination documentation to VA. VA will update your medical record.
You can also request a copy of your flu shot documentation and provide it to your VA provider.