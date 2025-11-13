CHAMP VA benefits

Champ VA Veterans under the age of 65 can be seen in primary care or women’s health per the instructions above.

Champ VA Veterans over the age of 65 should find a provider in the community. Go to Find VA Locations on the VA's website. Select “Community Pharmacies” in the Facility Type drop-down menu to find an in-network pharmacy by zip code.

Other immunizations

Patients who need other vaccines should contact their primary care provider for more information about vaccination locations and availability.