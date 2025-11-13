Integrated Wellness
Integrated Wellness is a cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Integrated Wellness centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
About Integrated Wellness
Integrated Wellness includes Whole Health services, Healthy Living, and non-interventional pain services.
Whole Health
Our Whole Health staff includes our Whole Health clinical director, Whole Health coordinator and our health and wellness coaches.
In Whole Health we offer:
- Whole Health pathway classes
- Health coaching
- A multitude of complementary integrative health well-being services and treatments
Healthy Living
Our Healthy Living team promotes Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (HPDP), with an emphasis on healthy living and improving overall quality of life for our patients and staff.
Non-interventional pain services
Our non-interventional pain services include our interdisciplinary pain clinic made up of pain specialists who assess, evaluate and treat chronic pain through a multitude of disciplines.
Pain services also offer pain education through our Pain University program with a focus on understanding the neuroscience of pain through a biopsychosocial treatment lens.