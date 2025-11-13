Intimate partner violence support
Our mission is to implement a comprehensive person-centered, recovery-oriented assistance program for patients who experience intimate partner violence.
Connect with our Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program coordinator
Diane Johnson Grimmer LCSW
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) coordinator
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Recovering from Intimate Partner Violence through Strengths and Empowerment (RISE) program
RISE is an evidence-based, trauma-informed therapy program for patients who have experienced IPV, such as verbal threats, controlling behaviors, coercive or unwanted sexual behavior, and physical aggression.
How can RISE help me?
RISE supports individuals making their own decisions and increases one's confidence to cope with difficult events in their life. RISE allows for flexibility and choice throughout the intervention. While participating in RISE, individuals are encouraged to set goals for change driven by their personal values.
I do not want my relationship to end. Can RISE still help me?
Yes. RISE is focused on improving coping and safety while helping you make the best decisions for your own situation. RISE can be helpful with:
- Enhancing your safety while in an unhealthy relationship
- Exploring the possibility of leaving a relationship safely should you wish to do so
- Learning about various aspects of IPV and the impact on your health in you have recently experienced IPV
About RISE sessions
RISE typically consists of approximately three to eight sessions of individual therapy. Sessions are typically 45-60 minutes. Topics of focus include:
- Safety planning - ways to increase safety for yourself as well as your family and pets if relevant
- Health effects and warning signs of IPV - understanding the effects of trauma and IPV on different aspects of life, recognizing warning signs and red flags in relationships
- Improving coping and self-care - learning self care strategies and ways to relax when you are stressed
- Enhancing social support - learning how to approach friends and family and ask for support
- Making difficult decisions - exploring all aspects and options related to difficult decisions
- Resources and moving forward - learning about community and VA resources for a variety of topics, planning ahead
- Sexual violence over the lifespan - recognizing different forms of sexual violence and making the connection between the experiences of sexual violence and health
It is sometimes hard for me to get to VA for appointments, can I attend from home?
RISE can be provided in-person or by telehealth.
Safety planning
Some things to consider about safety planning:
What can I do in the moment to keep myself safe?
- Call 911
- Create physical distance from partner
- Avoid rooms with no outside exits
- Avoid rooms with weapons
- Consider changing locks and passwords
- Consider filing an Order of Protection
- Safeguard finances
- Change typical routines
- Pack a "go bag"
Things to include in a "go bag"
If you want to leave temporarily or for good, you should pack:
- Medications
- Important documents
- Clothing
- Cash or credit card
- Pre-paid cell phone
- Keys
- Items for kids and/or pets
Emergency numbers
It is important to know who you can call in an emergency, make sure to record the numbers
The National Domestic Violence Hotline is at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).
Does it sound like RISE would be helpful for you? If you are interested in learning more or getting connected to a RISE therapist reach out to Diana Johnson-Grimmer at 224-610-5788.
Strength at Home (SAH) program
The SAH program is trauma-informed and delivered through a motivational and therapeutic framework to promote accountability for abusive behavior while better understanding behaviors.
SAH often satisfies court requirements for IPV intervention. The SAH Couples program is primarily for couples who report relationship conflict or distress without recent physical IPV.
The SAH group is for Veterans struggling with aggression in intimate relationships. The SAH group is not for Veterans who want education or treatment for anger management issues or Veterans not currently in an intimate relationship.
What you learn
SAH is for those who are either self or court-identified as having difficulties with IPV. It is delivered to individuals within groups and is a 12-week course that meets for two hours each week. SAH is a comprehensive program to address abusive behaviors to decrease and improve relationships by:
- Understanding abusive behavior and taking responsibility for abuse
- Understanding and exploring core themes that underlie abusive behavior such as power and control issues and difficulties trusting others
- Learning ways to deescalate situations that may lead to conflict and aggression
- Learning how to view situations in a less hostile or threatening manner
- Managing stress more effectively
- Communicating in more assertive ways
- Emotional expression
Signs SAH might be right for you
Has your partner:
- Emotionally mistreated you (e.g., called you names, tried to embarrass you, or intimidate you)?
- Tried to control where you go, whom you talk to, what you can wear or what you can do?
- Told you that you are “crazy” or “worthless”?
- Stolen or tried to control your money?
- Looked at you or acted in ways that scare you?
- Have they threatened you, your possessions, pets or loved ones?
- Physically hurt you or tried to hurt you?
- Forced you to engage in sexual activities?
- Threatened to commit suicide or kill you if you left them?
Strength at Home Couples
The SAH Couples program assists in enhancing relationships and preventing problems from escalating to violence and abuse. It is a 10-week course meeting for two hours each week.
Helpful tips for communication
- Start with listening- Make it your goal to fully understand your partner before sharing how you feel.
- Try using restatements: Example, "So what I'm hearing you say is you feel frustrated when I ask to leave 30 minutes after we arrive."
- Ask clarifying questions: Example, "I know how I felt but what was your experience?”
- Show empathy: Example, “I can see why you would feel hurt too if I thought someone was intentionally ignoring me.”
- Reflect on your experience: Example, "I feel anxious when I don't hear back from you on our plans. I would like to hear back from you by the end of the day”
- Consider your tone and body language: Are your words saying one thing but your eyes, tone and posture another? Check your volume. Sit down if your partner is sitting. Turn towards your partner (without crowding). Look at your partner when they are speaking.
Does it sound like SAH would be helpful for you? If you are interested in learning more reach out to Diana Johnson-Grimmer at 224-610-5788.