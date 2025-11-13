Skip to Content

Intimate partner violence support

Our mission is to implement a comprehensive person-centered, recovery-oriented assistance program for patients who experience intimate partner violence.

Connect with our Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program coordinator

Diane Johnson Grimmer LCSW

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) coordinator

Lovell Federal health care

Recovering from Intimate Partner Violence through Strengths and Empowerment (RISE) program

RISE is an evidence-based, trauma-informed therapy program for patients who have experienced IPV, such as verbal threats, controlling behaviors, coercive or unwanted sexual behavior, and physical aggression.

How can RISE help me?

RISE supports individuals making their own decisions and increases one's confidence to cope with difficult events in their life. RISE allows for flexibility and choice throughout the intervention. While participating in RISE, individuals are encouraged to set goals for change driven by their personal values.

I do not want my relationship to end. Can RISE still help me?

Yes. RISE is focused on improving coping and safety while helping you make the best decisions for your own situation. RISE can be helpful with:

  • Enhancing your safety while in an unhealthy relationship
  • Exploring the possibility of leaving a relationship safely should you wish to do so
  • Learning about various aspects of IPV and the impact on your health in you have recently experienced IPV

About RISE sessions

RISE typically consists of approximately three to eight sessions of individual therapy. Sessions are typically 45-60 minutes. Topics of focus include:

  • Safety planning - ways to increase safety for yourself as well as your family and pets if relevant
  • Health effects and warning signs of IPV - understanding the effects of trauma and IPV on different aspects of life, recognizing warning signs and red flags in relationships
  • Improving coping and self-care - learning self care strategies and ways to relax when you are stressed
  • Enhancing social support - learning how to approach friends and family and ask for support
  • Making difficult decisions - exploring all aspects and options related to difficult decisions
  • Resources and moving forward - learning about community and VA resources for a variety of topics, planning ahead
  • Sexual violence over the lifespan - recognizing different forms of sexual violence and making the connection between the experiences of sexual violence and health

It is sometimes hard for me to get to VA for appointments, can I attend from home?

RISE can be provided in-person or by telehealth.

Safety planning

Some things to consider about safety planning:

What can I do in the moment to keep myself safe?

  • Call 911
  • Create physical distance from partner
  • Avoid rooms with no outside exits
  • Avoid rooms with weapons
  • Consider changing locks and passwords
  • Consider filing an Order of Protection
  • Safeguard finances
  • Change typical routines
  • Pack a "go bag"

Things to include in a "go bag"

If you want to leave temporarily or for good, you should pack:

  • Medications
  • Important documents
  • Clothing
  • Cash or credit card
  • Pre-paid cell phone
  • Keys
  • Items for kids and/or pets

Emergency numbers

It is important to know who you can call in an emergency, make sure to record the numbers

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Does it sound like RISE would be helpful for you? If you are interested in learning more or getting connected to a RISE therapist reach out to Diana Johnson-Grimmer at 224-610-5788.

Strength at Home (SAH) program

The SAH program is trauma-informed and delivered through a motivational and therapeutic framework to promote accountability for abusive behavior while better understanding behaviors.

SAH often satisfies court requirements for IPV intervention.  The SAH Couples program is primarily for couples who report relationship conflict or distress without recent physical IPV.

The SAH group is for Veterans struggling with aggression in intimate relationships. The SAH  group is not for Veterans who want education or treatment for anger management issues or Veterans not currently in an intimate relationship.

What you learn

SAH is for those who are either self or court-identified as having difficulties with IPV. It is delivered to individuals within groups and is a 12-week course that meets for two hours each week. SAH is a comprehensive program to address abusive behaviors to decrease and improve relationships by:

  • Understanding abusive behavior and taking responsibility for abuse
  • Understanding and exploring core themes that underlie abusive behavior such as power and control issues and difficulties trusting others
  • Learning ways to deescalate situations that may lead to conflict and aggression
  • Learning how to view situations in a less hostile or threatening manner
  • Managing stress more effectively
  • Communicating in more assertive ways
  • Emotional expression

Signs SAH might be right for you

Has your partner: 

  • Emotionally mistreated you (e.g., called you names, tried to embarrass you, or intimidate you)?
  • Tried to control where you go, whom you talk to, what you can wear or what you can do?
  • Told you that you are “crazy” or “worthless”?
  • Stolen or tried to control your money?
  • Looked at you or acted in ways that scare you?
  • Have they threatened you, your possessions, pets or loved ones?
  • Physically hurt you or tried to hurt you?
  • Forced you to engage in sexual activities?
  • Threatened to commit suicide or kill you if you left them?

Strength at Home Couples

The SAH Couples program assists in enhancing relationships and preventing problems from escalating to violence and abuse. It is a 10-week course meeting for two hours each week.

Helpful tips for communication

  • Start with listening- Make it your goal to fully understand your partner before sharing how you feel.
  • Try using restatements: Example, "So what I'm hear­ing you say is you feel frustrated when I ask to leave 30 minutes after we arrive."
  • Ask clarifying questions: Example, "I know how I felt but what was your experience?”
  • Show empathy: Example, “I can see why you would feel hurt too if I thought someone was intentionally ignoring me.”
  • Reflect on your experience: Example, "I feel anxious when I don't hear back from you on our plans. I would like to hear back from you by the end of the day” 
  • Consider your tone and body language: Are your words saying one thing but your eyes, tone and posture another? Check your volume. Sit down if your partner is sitting. Turn towards your partner (without crowding). Look at your partner when they are speaking.

Does it sound like SAH would be helpful for you? If you are interested in learning more reach out to Diana Johnson-Grimmer at 224-610-5788.

  • Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a specific type of domestic violence that refers to physical, verbal, emotional, and sexual abuse, as well as stalking, between current or former intimate partners (e.g., boyfriend, girlfriend, spouse). IPV can happen to anyone.

  • 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, the National Domestic Violence Hotline provides essential tools and support to help survivors of domestic violence so they can live their lives free of abuse. Contacts to The Hotline can expect highly-trained, expert advocates to offer free, confidential, and compassionate support, crisis intervention information, education, and referral services in over 200 languages.

  • Intimate partner violence (IPV) refers to violence and aggression between people in a close relationship. It can happen to men or women. There are risks, or red flags, you can look for in your partner's behavior. Learn about IPV and its effects as well as ways you can stay safe and get help.

  • The VA’s Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) is committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and VA staff who are impacted by IPV. If you, or someone you know could be experiencing and/or using IPV - help is available.

