MOVE! Weight Management program

Overweight or obesity are described as weight that is greater than what is considered healthy for a person’s height. This definition can vary from person to person. Body mass index (BMI), which is calculated using a weight to height ratio, is a screening tool for adult overweight and obesity. However, BMI does not diagnose health or how much fat you may have. It can be a useful starting point for learning about your current health status. Talk with your health care provider to learn more.

What factors contribute to overweight and obesity?

A person’s body weight is affected by many factors. These include:

Eating patterns: what, how much, and how often you eat and drink

Physical activity: how much you move your body

Sleep: the quality of your sleep and how long you sleep can affect your food, beverage, and activity choices

Genetics: certain genes can alter how hungry you feel

Medicines: some medicines can cause weight changes

Environment: where you live, learn, work, and play can affect what and how much you eat and drink

Society: your culture, education, and the pressure that you experience from peers and the media can affect what and how much you eat and drink

How can having a higher body weight affect your health?

Overweight and obesity are linked with low energy, pain, poor sleep, and greater risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes. If you have a higher body weight, losing 5%-10% of your current weight can help lower your risks for these and other conditions. Keeping a weight that is healthy for you can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do.

Can I get screened for overweight and obesity in VA?

VA recommends that you get screened every year for overweight and obesity. To get screened, talk with your VA health care provider.

What are some health problems that are related to overweight and obesity?

People who have higher body weight are at increased risk for many diseases and health conditions, including high blood pressure, high total cholesterol, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Overweight and obesity are also linked with a higher overall chance of death.