Pharmacogenomic testing for medications
Pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing for Veterans uses people's genes to understand how they respond to medicines. Genes are parts of our DNA that provide instruction on how your body develops and functions. Everyone has small differences in their genes so people may respond different to medicines.
Pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing uses your genes to understand how your body responds to different medications. This can help your provider find a medicine or dose better suited for you. This may speed up your treatment and decrease side effects.
Benefits
Knowing about how your genes affect medicines can help your health care team:
- Decide which medicines and doses may work better for you
- Help avoid side effects caused by medicines
- Less time and money spent trying different medications
- Test results are kept in your medical record forever so all your health care providers can use them for future prescribing
How do we perform PGx testing?
The test requires one tube of blood. Results take 10-20 days to come back. You and your healthcare provider will each get a written copy.
Your provider will discuss and answer your questions about:
- What the PGx test results may find
- Benefits, limitations and risks
Limitations
Genetics only tells us part of the story. Other things like age, overall health, organ function and other medicines you take also affect how you respond to medicines. The VA PGx test does not test for all genes, but only certain genes that we know affect selected medicines. There may be other medicines you are taking that are affected by genes that we do not test for.
Risks
The risk is low, like other tests that require blood draws. The test may reveal heritable implications, if you have any. Your provider will let you know if that is the case.
Privacy
Your PGx test results will be kept confidential within the VA and will only be shared with your permission or if there is a court order.
After you have done the VA PGx test
Test results
Your results show each gene tested by gene name. The type of gene you have is described in 2 ways – the genotype and phenotype – both describe the type of differences in genes that were found by the test.
What do these results mean?
Many of the genes tested describe how your body processes medicines. For example, rapid metabolizers process some medicines quickly. Poor metabolizers may not process some medicines well.
Remember, not all genes tested affect your medicines you are currently prescribed. Similarly, not all of your medicines are affected by the genes tested. Please talk to your provider or pharmacist about how your test results apply to your medicines.
How long can my PGx results be used in my medical care?
PGx test results do not change overtime. However, new information may change how the results are used. Scientists are still working to find other genes that are important for medicine response. You may be tested for new genes discovered in the future.
How will my PGx test results be used?
Your test results only tell us part of the story. Other things like age, overall health, organ function and other medicines you take also affect how your body responds to medicines. Your provider will use all these factors to prescribe the most appropriate medicines and doses for you.
What should I do with my test results?
PGx test results can be complex. Talk to your provider about questions or concerns for the most correct information. If you see more than one provider, please share your test results with your other providers. This is especially helpful if a different provider starts a new medicine for you, or if you see a provider outside the VA.
Questions?
Patients should contact their primary care provider if interested in learning more about the program.